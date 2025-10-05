Pritzker's 'Propaganda' Ploy: Thinks We're Dumb Enough to Buy His Chicago Chaos Cover-Up ... Again

Sigh. Kind of like when JB Pritzker closed all the businesses in Chicago during COVID to 'protect' the populace and told everyone to lock down but then sent his own family to Florida to party was also propaganda.

Jake Tapper asks J.B Pritzker about yesterday's incident in Chicago after a woman who was armed with a semi-automatic weapon and blocked in agents with her vehicle was shot by DHS.



He responds by calling the whole thing "propaganda." pic.twitter.com/CxFGLJYYpc — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) October 5, 2025

Pick one:



A. He (Pritzker) is a moron.



B. He THINKS You're a moron.



c. All of the Above.



🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/Gukxn3t0No — Guszilla🌵For Endless 'Opportunities' NOT Wars (@Guszilla) October 5, 2025

All of the above.

Pritzker lies with impunity https://t.co/DVJBct3XOR — LBelle (@lzak0814) October 5, 2025

This is a governor? So basically the state has been neglecting its citizens through his own propaganda. And through his own politics vs putting people safety first. This guy is a POS https://t.co/UG46FuKFtS — Mike Tran (@TranimalNext) October 5, 2025

hey @jaketapper, there's audio of this. simple reporting here would have been nice. https://t.co/GxoJlMMNOL — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) October 5, 2025

Maybe Jake Tapper should explore the primary sources before an interview.

So Pritzker locks himself into the position that a woman is about to be charged with multiple federal felonies, and - if convicted - spend well over 20 years in federal prison over 'propaganda'? https://t.co/iRddtX9BMY — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) October 5, 2025

Typical Democrat. It's always about spinning things to benefit them politically. It's never actually about protecting people or ensuring the law is being followed.

Wonder why @CNN @jaketapper refuse to show the VIDEOS OF cars chasing CBP/ICE and then ramming the federal vehicle? https://t.co/Fzyo45so1B — NolaMom 💜💛💜 (@pedsscrub) October 5, 2025

That would make Pritzker look bad. It would prove he hasn't been managing the situation at all and it led to this. Tapper would never intentionally make a Democrat look bad.

We heard the police scanner, traitor. Jail time. https://t.co/jV7pFJ83Xi — sw 🇺🇸 (@sjwcpa) October 5, 2025

The world is filled with manipulative leaders like @GovPritzker, who evade accountability and reveal their dishonesty through deflection and denial. @GovPritzker is a gaslighting evildoer, plain and simple. https://t.co/PxicRaVwY7 — PlutoniumMonk (@TruthMused) October 5, 2025

I’m starting to think @JBPritzker is leading an insurrection against a duly elected administration and this Republic. He should be arrested and prosecuted in a military tribunal for treason. @SecWar https://t.co/vSnS5I2UHF — JOHN (@JOHNQRF) October 5, 2025

Remember, when the Democrats talked non-stop about J-6 and what they've done is so much worse.

J.B Pritzker himself has his own spin every time something like this happens, which is the epitome of propaganda.

It's no wonder when people - here illegally or not - feel activated into fleeing the federal authorities or even ramming them. These Leftist officials (who are… https://t.co/n7KFSYvWrA — Jimmy Simmons (@ArticulateTHGHT) October 5, 2025

Leftists side with the criminals every time.

