You Love to See It: Huge Crowd Gathers in Happy Valley for TPUSA Tailgate at Oregon Penn State Game

A huge crowd gathered in State College, PA, this morning. In the shadow of Beaver Stadium, A sea of blue and white, lined up for as far as the eye could see. It's not as if big crowds are out of the ordinary at Happy Valley on a football Saturday, but this wasn't about football, at least not directly.

Advertisement

The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Oregon Ducks in a top-10 clash between Big-10 powers with huge national implications. Over one hundred thousand will pack Beaver Stadium for the 7:30 pm kickoff. It's the biggest game of the year, so far, for both teams.

Still, ten hours before kickoff, they lined up, not for their beloved Nittany Lions, but for Turning Point USA. Turning Point Action is hosting a tailgate party at the game.

This is INSANE: The Line to get a Charlie Kirk ‘FREEDOM’ Shirt stretches for a MILE at Penn State today. Check this out. Just INCREDIBLE— look at this!!! — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) Sep 26, 2025

You heard him right. That was the line at 9 am.

🚨 JUST IN: SCOTT PRESLER, Benny Johnson and Turning Point Action are registering YOUNG VOTERS in Pennsylvania at the Oregon v Penn State game.



They're all wearing Charlie's shirt. The energy is absolutely amazing.



Look at the joy and hope in the crowd.



KEEP PUSHING!



Their… pic.twitter.com/XIa8NVNGk6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 27, 2025

Scott Presler and Turning Point spent a lot of time at Penn State, in Centre County, before the 2024 election. They helped flip the county that Biden had won in 2020. Donald Trump took 51.3% of the vote in 2024.

Pressler and Turning Point plan to keep the Keystone State red through the midterms and beyond.

Registered our first voter today at the Penn State vs Oregon Ducks game! +1 🔴



Welcome to the Republican Party Sam!



We will be in LOT 41 tailgating!@TPAction_ pic.twitter.com/3lzw3KIhdu — Noah Formica (@NFormicaGOP) September 27, 2025

BREAKING: 5,000 Charlie Kirk shirts GONE in one hour. The energy at the @TPUSA Tailgate is insane.



We have also registered hundreds of young enthusiastic voters.



Tonight there will be Charlie Kirk ‘FREEDOM’ Shirts all over Penn State vs. Oregon. I just wish we had 5K more… pic.twitter.com/KQ50HO3FBM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 27, 2025

There's a significance to this event beyond voter registration and the 'Freedom' T-shirts being given out to students. Charlie Kirk, who was a big Oregon Ducks fan, had planned to be here today.

They thought they could silence Charlie. But really they only amplified his message. pic.twitter.com/dXxUcHt4Ds — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 27, 2025

We know u are with us Charlie.. We want new generation voters to stand up and bring a friend https://t.co/XIp7oHXrg1 — Bandit927 (@bandit9272068) September 27, 2025

Compare the affable TPUSA guys to the rabid leftist protesters and bloggers attempting to take America down instead of Make America Great. https://t.co/5teeMNUVte — MeandmyBostons (@MyBostonsX) September 27, 2025

There is no comparison. Unlike TPUSA, the leftists hate America. They want to replace America with progressive (read Marxist) ideology.

That is what makes Charlie Kirk's legacy and Turning Point's mission so vitally important. There is a battle for the soul of America's youth, the results of which will decide America's future.

Advertisement

If you had any doubt, just look at the Chicago Teachers' Union eulogizing the Marxist cop killer Assata Shakur as if the domestic terrorist were some kind of hero.

To the Progressives (again, read Marxists), terrorists are heroes. The Chicago Teachers' Union can't help the children of the city read or learn math, but they will do their best to indoctrinate them.

There needs to be a Turning Point chapter at every college and high school in the country.

Awesome! Brings a smile to my face to see everyone on our side working together! @ScottPresler @bennyjohnson @brandon_maly PRAYING FOR YOU! — Mel (@Kirshmel83) September 27, 2025

For Charlie ❤️✝️🇺🇸 — Nicole (@Freedomblonde3) Sep 26, 2025

Not for Charlie, because of Charlie. You can feel the shift that the loss of Charlie Kirk has caused. Turning Point USA needs to carry that momentum.

Charlie Kirk may be gone, but he can still save America.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.





Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!











