You Love to See It: Huge Crowd Gathers in Happy Valley for TPUSA Tailgate at Oregon Penn State Game

Eric V.
Eric V. | 5:50 PM on September 27, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

A huge crowd gathered in State College, PA, this morning. In the shadow of Beaver Stadium, A sea of blue and white, lined up for as far as the eye could see. It's not as if big crowds are out of the ordinary at Happy Valley on a football Saturday, but this wasn't about football, at least not directly.

The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Oregon Ducks in a top-10 clash between Big-10 powers with huge national implications. Over one hundred thousand will pack Beaver Stadium for the 7:30 pm kickoff. It's the biggest game of the year, so far, for both teams.

Still, ten hours before kickoff, they lined up, not for their beloved Nittany Lions, but for Turning Point USA. Turning Point Action is hosting a tailgate party at the game.

You heard him right. That was the line at 9 am.

Scott Presler and Turning Point spent a lot of time at Penn State, in Centre County, before the 2024 election. They helped flip the county that Biden had won in 2020. Donald Trump took 51.3% of the vote in 2024.

Pressler and Turning Point plan to keep the Keystone State red through the midterms and beyond.

There's a significance to this event beyond voter registration and the 'Freedom'  T-shirts being given out to students. Charlie Kirk, who was a big Oregon Ducks fan, had planned to be here today.

There is no comparison. Unlike TPUSA, the leftists hate America. They want to replace America with progressive (read Marxist) ideology.

That is what makes Charlie Kirk's legacy and Turning Point's mission so vitally important. There is a battle for the soul of America's youth, the results of which will decide America's future.

If you had any doubt, just look at the Chicago Teachers' Union eulogizing the Marxist cop killer Assata Shakur as if the domestic terrorist were some kind of hero.

To the Progressives (again, read Marxists), terrorists are heroes. The Chicago Teachers' Union can't help the children of the city read or learn math, but they will do their best to indoctrinate them.

There needs to be a Turning Point chapter at every college and high school in the country.

Not for Charlie, because of Charlie. You can feel the shift that the loss of Charlie Kirk has caused. Turning Point USA needs to carry that momentum.

Charlie Kirk may be gone, but he can still save America.

