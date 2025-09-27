It's Sure Looking Like 'Obama's Presidential Library May Come to Symbolize More Than...
Chicago Teachers Union Honors Cop-Killer Assata Shakur While Teachers Fund Their Marxist Hero Worship

justmindy
justmindy | 12:30 PM on September 27, 2025
AP Photo, File

This is what teachers making barely 60,000 dollars per year pay dues to the Chicago Teacher's Union to endorse. 

She shot and killed two police officers. She had to flee to Cuba so she wouldn't go to jail. This is the kind of people the Union is honoring. 

This is why the fight for school choice must go on.

Also, not one student, not even one was proficient in Math. 

They certainly don't 'back the blue'. 

This would be an excellent start. 

It truly is.

