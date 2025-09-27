Chicago Teachers Union Honors Cop-Killer Assata Shakur While Teachers Fund Their Marxist Hero Worship

This is what teachers making barely 60,000 dollars per year pay dues to the Chicago Teacher's Union to endorse.

Rest in Power, Rest in Peace, Assata Shakur. 🕊️



Today we honor the life and legacy of a revolutionary fighter, a fierce writer, a revered elder of Black liberation, and a leader of freedom whose spirit continues to live in our struggle.



Assata refused to be silenced. She taught… pic.twitter.com/SsoIg7MU8w — Chicago Teachers Union (@CTULocal1) September 27, 2025

She shot and killed two police officers. She had to flee to Cuba so she wouldn't go to jail. This is the kind of people the Union is honoring.

A public teacher's union making a hero out of a domestic terrorist.



Tells you everything thing you need to know about some of these school districts. https://t.co/mYnJZ706Sk — Living Transformed (@B_Christs_Amb) September 27, 2025

This is why the fight for school choice must go on.

-Armed bank robbery, 1971, 1972.

-Threw a hand grenade into a cop car, injuring 2 cops, 1971.

-Armed robbery OF A CHURCH, 1972.

-Another attempted murder, 1972.

-Murdered a cop, injured another, 1973.

-Escaped from prison with help from May 19th Communists, 1979.

-suspected in… https://t.co/9eQV4iyjIb — Gen. Buck Turgidson (@BuckTurgids0n) September 27, 2025

This is why no one takes teachers unions seriously https://t.co/kCZhkpxaqR — Nick Summy (@nicksummy) September 27, 2025

These are the people who teach the inner city kids who universally can’t read at grade level. https://t.co/6fH50sU9jt — Dick Bertram (@Dastardlyb247) September 27, 2025

Also, not one student, not even one was proficient in Math.

[Leftist:] I just don't understand how people can day the left supports violence, glorifies cop killers, and seeks a Marxist revolution.



[Chicago Teachers Union:] Hold my beer. https://t.co/EVs9EYBKhE — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) September 27, 2025

They certainly don't 'back the blue'.

She was a terrorist and a murder. She received justice in human courts, and now will stand before God to answer eternally. https://t.co/7K2uO0Z1OL — gplawhorn (@gplawhorn) September 27, 2025

Democrat politicians steer taxpayer money to unions and unions enforce marxist policies in education and industry all while indoctrinating their members and the children in their charge. https://t.co/r2jhp8Az6P — Barry J Collins (@I_Am_BJC) September 27, 2025

I think this organization would be a great first project for @RyanWalters_ to focus on in his new role: https://t.co/aHlx8SQqbC — Miles Rahimi (@miles4ok5) September 27, 2025

This would be an excellent start.

By the way, the phrase ‘Rest in Power’ is a Marxist idiom made popular by Black Lives Matter, an organization whose founders are self-professed “trained Marxists.” https://t.co/0wQnkSdLUn — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) September 27, 2025

Cop killer and Communist Joanne Chesimard who fled to Cuba to escape justice. Just in case you were wondering who she really is and what circle of Hell she’s burning in. https://t.co/oZpw82nUdY — Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) September 27, 2025

Homeschool your children if you can.



This is disgusting. https://t.co/b8xIyWFCCd — man (@MrNoncents) September 27, 2025

It truly is.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

