Path to Violence: Data Republican Connects ABC Shooter to Leftist Anti-Trump Rhetoric

Eric V.
Eric V. | 12:00 PM on September 21, 2025

They say you are the company you keep, and Anibal (Al) Hernandez Santana, the loony leftist, who's accused of firing shots into the ABC10 News station in Sacramento, California, was keeping some interesting social media company.

The drive-by style shooting at ABC is thought to have been a violent protest against the network's firing of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. An act that was possibly meant to intimidate or, you know, terrorize employees at the network. Luckily, no one was injured during the incident.

 A quick scroll of Al's X timeline shows him to be an angry anti-Trump leftist who wished death on the President, and mocked the assassination of Charlie Kirk. He seemed to enthusiastically embrace the increasingly violent rhetoric of the left and Never Trump former right, so it doesn't take a big stretch of the imagination to believe that he used the rhetoric he embraced to fuel his twisted, violent ambitions.

Sweet guy, must be fun at parties.

Twitchy favorite, Data Republican, found that Al was, at least, attempting to interact with some of the most familiar anti-Trump voices on X.

Was he inspired? You decide.

The doomsayer predicts catastrophe if the evil orange man isn't stopped, and the nutty statist is ready to grab his pitchfork. It seems innocuous enough until the nutty statist opens fire.

Oh, don't expect Larry to tone down anything, or tone up anything for that matter. He will be regurgitating anti-Trump rhetoric for as long as Trump's around. Then he'll (hopefully) switch to regurgitating anti-Vance rhetoric. It's the same song played on repeat.

You can't be a card-carrying member of the anti-Trump movement without getting cozy with the Lincoln Project.

Here's Al drinking the Kool-Aid right out of Rick Wilson's confederate cooler.

What's a guy like Al supposed to do when the people you oppose are 'Beyond Redemption '?

Then there's 'Mooch'. Whose entire schtick is lingering butthurt hurt from the one disastrous week he spent as the White House Comms Director back in 2017. Al isn't being drawn to the brightest bulbs in the chandelier. Is he?

You'd think Tony could have come up with a better nickname at some point. Something tougher or more manly. He's got Scar right there in his name. Instead, he got 'Mooch,' and goes through life sounding like a hungry kid who forgot his lunch money.

None of that mattered to Al. He's ready to fight like hell against Fascism, and that's exactly what he did. He bravely showed that innocent window at the ABC10 studio, what lengths a freedom fighter like him is willing to go to. He then drove away and hid, too dumb to realize that cameras were recording the whole thing, which led police directly to him.

Stupidity wasn't the point. The point was that Al was fighting like hell against unredeemable fascists. Doing his part to stop the unavoidable catastrophe his anti-Trump champions warned him of. We're sure Al sees himself as the hero in his warped story.

Full disclosure, we do not hold any of these three TDS toolbags responsible for Al's actions. He may be a bat crap crazy statist, but he's a grown a*s man and responsible for his own choices.

Only when they lose. When in power, they go right back to being peace-loving hippies, pointing their fingers at the violent right-wing rednecks clinging to their guns and Bibles.

Data Republican does amazing work. She can deep dive and shine a light in very dark places and make sense of incredibly complicated topics. We're fans.

We disagree, words are never violence. Morons use words as an excuse for violence. Useful idiots feed them words because the violence then becomes a tool for more incisive rhetoric, and the pattern continues.

So, useful idiots fed a moron words that he used as an excuse for violence, and an innocent window at ABC paid the price.

This time. 

