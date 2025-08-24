Jasmine Can't Cope With A Possible Crockett-less Congress: X Users Help her Plan for the Future

Possible Active Shooter Reported On the University of South Carolina's Columbia Campus
Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:40 PM on August 24, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It hasn't been a good week for Texas House Rep Jasmine Crockett. Since Governor Abbott signed the Texas redistricting map into law, Jazzy has realized that she may be unemployed very soon, and she's not been dealing with it very well.

Who can blame her? She is currently collecting a big taxpayer-funded paycheck that she doesn't have to lift a finger to earn. After the midterms, she may be forced to find a real job! One that requires her to show up for work and treat others with respect. Imagine, poor Jazzy having to actually do work and EARN a paycheck.

Even if CNN hired her, she would be expected to show up and screech for a living. So we get it. Her perfect DC gig may soon be gone, and Jazzy ain't happy about it.

She's been all over social media, rage posting and finger pointing, especially at President Trump. To the casual observer, it may be hard to tell the difference, after all, rage posting about Trump is kind of her schtick. But as Jazzy travels through the stages of grief at the potential loss of her cushy DC House seat, it becomes more apparent. The entitled Jazzy lacks the coping skills to deal with her new reality. She's becoming a has-been before she's had the chance to become a somebody.

In her latest Pee-Wee Herman-esque 'I know you are, but what am I' rant, Jazzy points out that while she may be headed out the door, Trump's days in office are numbered as well.

The rest of her sad little post:

All Constitution loving  American Citizens know that he doesn’t get another term.  (The 22nd Amendment makes this clear.)

She really typed 'Constitution-loving American Citizens.'

The open border, pro-abortion, anti-second amendment statist would flush the Constitution down the toilet in a heartbeat if ever given half a chance.

Here are a few of her more righteous constitutional takes:

She's a real Constitution lover, huh?

As it stands, Jazzy won't be around long enough to pack the courts or reopen the border, but she's not out of office yet. She could choose to work at getting re-elected. You know, develop some policy positions that the constituents in her newly formed congressional district can relate to. Then get out and talk to them about it, campaign for their support. Convince them that she is the best choice to represent them in Washington. Or she can continue to do what she's doing and cry about it on social media.

As bitter and angry as Jazzy may be at the moment, the folks on X just want to help. They are a giving lot, and just want Crockett to know that there is a future after DC. Even if she can't see it right now.

Hey, we hear they're being remodeled. It'll be a fresh start for everyone.

If Cracker Barrel isn't a good fit, there are a few other options that may be available.

A future in the food service industry may not be a bad idea for Jazzy. It worked out pretty well for AOC. Plus, Thanks to President Trump, her tips would be tax-free!

It's not just her future employment that concerns Jazzy. Even though she'll be (involuntarily) leaving DC next year. The Constitution-loving Crockett is concerned about the future after President Trump's term ends in 2028.

Helpful X users wanted to set her mind at ease about that as well.

A Crockett-less future in DC looks bright, and Jazzy is trying to cope.

To be honest, way, way, deep down, deep, deep, deep down, inside we're a little sad too. A lot of good Twitchy content will be lost after Jazzy is gone.

Wait, we're over it. Where were we?

Oh yeah, we were discussing how much better the world would be if Jazzy were serving food to customers instead of failing to serve her constituents.

While food service Jasmine isn't a realistic possibility, a post-2026 Crockett-less Congress is, and that's a future we can all look forward to.

As for Jazzy, she'll just have to learn to cope.

