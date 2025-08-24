Jasmine Can't Cope With A Possible Crockett-less Congress: X Users Help her Plan for the Future

It hasn't been a good week for Texas House Rep Jasmine Crockett. Since Governor Abbott signed the Texas redistricting map into law, Jazzy has realized that she may be unemployed very soon, and she's not been dealing with it very well.

Who can blame her? She is currently collecting a big taxpayer-funded paycheck that she doesn't have to lift a finger to earn. After the midterms, she may be forced to find a real job! One that requires her to show up for work and treat others with respect. Imagine, poor Jazzy having to actually do work and EARN a paycheck.

Even if CNN hired her, she would be expected to show up and screech for a living. So we get it. Her perfect DC gig may soon be gone, and Jazzy ain't happy about it.

She's been all over social media, rage posting and finger pointing, especially at President Trump. To the casual observer, it may be hard to tell the difference, after all, rage posting about Trump is kind of her schtick. But as Jazzy travels through the stages of grief at the potential loss of her cushy DC House seat, it becomes more apparent. The entitled Jazzy lacks the coping skills to deal with her new reality. She's becoming a has-been before she's had the chance to become a somebody.

In her latest Pee-Wee Herman-esque 'I know you are, but what am I' rant, Jazzy points out that while she may be headed out the door, Trump's days in office are numbered as well.

MAGA loves my page… I’m curious… who will y’all follow once Trump is outta office?



HE WILL BE OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE when this disastrous second term ends. All Constitution loving American Citizens know that he doesn’t get another term. (The 22nd Amendment makes this… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) August 23, 2025

The rest of her sad little post:

All Constitution loving American Citizens know that he doesn’t get another term. (The 22nd Amendment makes this clear.)

She really typed 'Constitution-loving American Citizens.'

The open border, pro-abortion, anti-second amendment statist would flush the Constitution down the toilet in a heartbeat if ever given half a chance.

Here are a few of her more righteous constitutional takes:

Jasmine Crockett tells a crowd in Martha’s Vineyard that “once the Democrats get control,” they must “get bold” by expanding the Supreme Court, passing “ethics” reform, and eliminating the filibuster.



Translation: The Democrats will run the same playbook — undermining the… pic.twitter.com/QOhBQJUf8f — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) August 15, 2025

On the Month anniversary of Uvalde the US Supreme Court expands access to guns in this country & well we are bracing for them to minimize access to reproductive care. When I get to Congress, I will be fighting to EXPAND the court! I’m tired. — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) June 23, 2022

The SCOTUS has given the thumbs up to unfettered access to guns in the name of the Constitution all while completely stripping away abortion access. Sounds about right in 1952, I mean 2022😡! #RoeVWade — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) May 3, 2022

She's a real Constitution lover, huh?

As it stands, Jazzy won't be around long enough to pack the courts or reopen the border, but she's not out of office yet. She could choose to work at getting re-elected. You know, develop some policy positions that the constituents in her newly formed congressional district can relate to. Then get out and talk to them about it, campaign for their support. Convince them that she is the best choice to represent them in Washington. Or she can continue to do what she's doing and cry about it on social media.

As bitter and angry as Jazzy may be at the moment, the folks on X just want to help. They are a giving lot, and just want Crockett to know that there is a future after DC. Even if she can't see it right now.

Crockett Barrel pic.twitter.com/A200Qz4yeo — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE podcast (@REMASCULATE) August 22, 2025

Hey, we hear they're being remodeled. It'll be a fresh start for everyone.

If Cracker Barrel isn't a good fit, there are a few other options that may be available.

Jasmine, which Walmart will you seek employment?



I want to visit you. — Barbie True Blue (@Pop_Collapse) August 23, 2025

Welcome home, Jasmine. Welcome home. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/NjkQaVvS0M — Zayy The Truck Driver (@BrokenSword25) August 23, 2025

A future in the food service industry may not be a bad idea for Jazzy. It worked out pretty well for AOC. Plus, Thanks to President Trump, her tips would be tax-free!

It's not just her future employment that concerns Jazzy. Even though she'll be (involuntarily) leaving DC next year. The Constitution-loving Crockett is concerned about the future after President Trump's term ends in 2028.

Helpful X users wanted to set her mind at ease about that as well.

A Crockett-less future in DC looks bright, and Jazzy is trying to cope.

To be honest, way, way, deep down, deep, deep, deep down, inside we're a little sad too. A lot of good Twitchy content will be lost after Jazzy is gone.

Wait, we're over it. Where were we?

Oh yeah, we were discussing how much better the world would be if Jazzy were serving food to customers instead of failing to serve her constituents.

While food service Jasmine isn't a realistic possibility, a post-2026 Crockett-less Congress is, and that's a future we can all look forward to.

As for Jazzy, she'll just have to learn to cope.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

