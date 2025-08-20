It Might Be Time for Jasmine Crockett to Grab the Want Ads:Texas House Passes Redistricting Bill

Since returning home from their extended field trip, Texas state Democrats have been doing all they can to delay the inevitable. Today, the sleepovers and tantrums have come to an end.

In an 88 to 52 vote, the Texas House of Representatives has approved Governor Abbott's redistricting plan that will create five additional Republican leaning districts in the state.

The redrawn map will now head to the State Senate for a vote, which is expected to pass, before heading to the Governor's desk for his signature.

BREAKING: Texas Redistricting Map Passes House Granting Republicans Five More Seats https://t.co/mtNfqTNTUU — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) August 20, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: The Texas House has just PASSED the new U.S. House Maps, which will add up to FIVE Republican U.S. House seats



HUGE WIN for Republicans! All of that Democrat whining did absolutely NOTHING.pic.twitter.com/r1OAHTVhD4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 20, 2025

California Governor, and noted Botox enthusiast, Gavin Newsom renewed threats to redistrict California to counter the number of seats gained in Texas.

It’s on. See you in November. https://t.co/QXfBkx1xNi — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) August 20, 2025

California requires that Newsom pass a referendum in November to acquire the authority to redistrict California. Districts in the state are currently drawn by an 'Independent' panel. It's unclear if he has the votes to do so, and his plan is facing a Republican lawsuit, which may explain his plea to Abbott to reconsider.

Watch:

We're not saying Captain Hair Gel can't pull this off, but given the obstacles he faces, the video has an air of desperation to it.

Speaking of desperation, Jasmine Crockett is asking Democrats in the Texas Senate to follow the lead of their House colleagues and run away to deny quorum.

The 'All Volume, No Substance' Crockett could possibly (dare we say hopefully) lose her House seat should the new map take effect.

It’s time for the Texas Senate to break quorum! It’s time to show these republicans that respect is earned & disrespect & bullying won’t be tolerated!



If the senate leaves… the bill fails & Abbott has to call another session. It has to pass through both chambers in the same… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) August 20, 2025

Jazzy didn't find a lot of sympathy for her predicament of potential unemployment.

Jasmine Crockett demanding Democrats break the law again because she is about to lose her seat. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 20, 2025

It's time for you to be voted out of office. I'm not in your District, thankfully, but I "am" volunteering my time for your opponent. — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) August 20, 2025

Crockett's predicament aside, Texas Republicans have a couple more steps to get the new map across the finish line.

This vote has Texas Democrats losing their minds, Gavin Newsom threatening to retaliate and start a nationwide gerrymandering war, and maybe, just maybe, Jasmine Crockett looking for a new job.

It might be time to make some popcorn.