Texas Rep's Never-Ending 24-Hour-Plus House Floor Tantrum: Pure Political Theater

Last night, we told you about the Texas Democrat refusing to leave the House floor because she doesn't want 'guardianship' from the Department of Public Safety as the Governor has ordered. She's still there and it's getting even more dramatic as the hours pass.

Advertisement

Democratic Texas state Rep. Nicole Collier has now spent over 24 hours on the Texas House floor in protest. pic.twitter.com/bLe6EAK3zD — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) August 20, 2025

Junior high school level dramatics are all the Democrats have. Performative clowns, the lot of them. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 20, 2025

All Democrats do is create a circus.

Let's check in on Nicole Collier and see how it's going... pic.twitter.com/GAO6hw5GJL — \~/ (@Day_For_Day_Yay) August 20, 2025

Bless her heart.

24 hours of suffering, eh? Let's make it a week. Stay there. Let's see how perfect your hair, makeup, clothes, and fake eyelashes look after a week. Do a fundraising operation for a spa day after your release from captivity in a safe, fully-functional government building. Moron. — But it's a Dry Heat (@DogsBczPplSuck) August 20, 2025

What a trooper!

This works because their voters are this stupid. — Dr. Ares (@crbort3000) August 20, 2025

Her trying her best to cry is the funniest part — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 20, 2025

Someone get this woman some Visine.

This Dramacrat could leave at anytime under her own free will. 🤫 She just doesn’t like having a babysitter because she may skip town again instead of DOING HER JOB. — Charlie_Appalachian_Ascendance 🇺🇸⚔️🥃 (@c_st3ward) August 20, 2025

Drama, Drama, Drama



Pretense, Projection, and Performance - the Democrat Party — Br. Slaughter (@neslaughter) August 20, 2025

omg get someone down there to sing "we shall overcome" — amish1979 (@amish1979) August 20, 2025

Absolutely! A full choir, if possible.

Luckily, the video taker is there to keep her company between wardrobe changes. — Blad (@tlindblad) August 20, 2025

Thank goodness! How tragic would it be if she was left alone without a fresh change of clothes?

Why have this recorded? Those that genuinely do things for others do not need their actions recorded & publicized for the world to see. — Jenny Garcia Sharon (@jgs_TX) August 20, 2025

She wants it recorded because it's all for show.

Is this the part where we say pic.twitter.com/3qGudG8vCw — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) August 20, 2025

Yes and say it with gusto.

This is pure theater. Concocted by people who truly believe they can pull the wool over America's eyes. — HuronShipwreck (@gcripe) August 20, 2025

LOL. Its like a bad 80's soap opera. These people are not serious — MI.SmartAss (@MIsm4rt455) August 20, 2025

Advertisement

The theater kids are at it again. https://t.co/tGrJNzRF8m — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 20, 2025

We have a mental health crisis in politics. https://t.co/QYf1FnMtyO — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 20, 2025

It's rampant.

Let’s be honest, this is psychopathic. Fully made up for the cameras, cue the dramatic posturing. It’s a soap opera for narcissists. America deserves better. https://t.co/8JrR9I3TlE — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) August 20, 2025

So much better!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.