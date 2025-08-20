Bank Execs Engage In Some Massive CYA and Place Conservative De-Banking Blame on...
Texas Rep's Never-Ending 24-Hour-Plus House Floor Tantrum: Pure Political Theater

justmindy
justmindy | 12:15 PM on August 20, 2025
ImgFlip

Last night, we told you about the Texas Democrat refusing to leave the House floor because she doesn't want 'guardianship' from the Department of Public Safety as the Governor has ordered. She's still there and it's getting even more dramatic as the hours pass.

Advertisement

All Democrats do is create a circus.

Bless her heart.

What a trooper!

Someone get this woman some Visine.

Absolutely! A full choir, if possible.

Thank goodness! How tragic would it be if she was left alone without a fresh change of clothes?

She wants it recorded because it's all for show. 

Yes and say it with gusto.

It's rampant. 

So much better!

