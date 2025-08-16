Blabbermouth Jasmine Crockett Lays Out Democrat Party’s Plan to End Democracy If They Ever Regain Power

Camille Zapata Revealed to Be the 'Genius' Behind Gavin Newsom's Social Media Accounts
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:15 AM on August 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Friday, the loud fountain of ignorance known as Democrat Jasmine Crockett was detailing all her party’s plans to end democracy and seize power if they take the House, Senate, and White House again. The Democrats have plans to expand the Supreme Court, eliminate the filibuster, and more. She also created nice sound bites for Republicans to use during the upcoming midterm elections. Does this person ever know when to close her big yap? Obviously, no!

Start here. (READ)

Jasmine Crockett tells a crowd in Martha’s Vineyard that “once the Democrats get control,” they must “get bold” by expanding the Supreme Court, passing “ethics” reform, and eliminating the filibuster.

Translation: The Democrats will run the same playbook — undermining the Supreme Court and our Constitution — in order to push through their policy objectives.

Here you go. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party only cares about power, as Crockett just outlined.

Posters say Republicans should take her advice and implement all the Democrats’ plans while they’re in power. Surely, Crockett will get behind them, right?

Of course not. She only wants to do it when her party can stack the court with insane, freedom-hating activists.

Commenters note that none of what Crockett is suggesting benefits Americans; it only serves her party’s quest for permanent power.

Right. The GOP can create commercials and a national call to action to get out the vote, thanks to Crockett’s broken spigot of a mouth.

Some commenters say Crockett is packing on some extra weight, like AOC.

Crockett is the natural heir (with unnatural hair) to Maxine Waters. It had to be somebody, right?

