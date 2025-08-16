Blabbermouth Jasmine Crockett Lays Out Democrat Party’s Plan to End Democracy If They Ever Regain Power

On Friday, the loud fountain of ignorance known as Democrat Jasmine Crockett was detailing all her party’s plans to end democracy and seize power if they take the House, Senate, and White House again. The Democrats have plans to expand the Supreme Court, eliminate the filibuster, and more. She also created nice sound bites for Republicans to use during the upcoming midterm elections. Does this person ever know when to close her big yap? Obviously, no!

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Jasmine Crockett tells a crowd in Martha’s Vineyard that “once the Democrats get control,” they must “get bold” by expanding the Supreme Court, passing “ethics” reform, and eliminating the filibuster. Translation: The Democrats will run the same playbook — undermining the Supreme Court and our Constitution — in order to push through their policy objectives.

Here you go. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett tells a crowd in Martha’s Vineyard that “once the Democrats get control,” they must “get bold” by expanding the Supreme Court, passing “ethics” reform, and eliminating the filibuster.



Translation: The Democrats will run the same playbook — undermining the… pic.twitter.com/QOhBQJUf8f — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) August 15, 2025

They have resolved to become even worse. — FarmerAa (@AaFarmerAa) August 15, 2025

Here's the threat to our Democracy! — BEAM (@AliciaBarrasso) August 15, 2025

The Democrat Party only cares about power, as Crockett just outlined.

Posters say Republicans should take her advice and implement all the Democrats’ plans while they’re in power. Surely, Crockett will get behind them, right?

So Trump should expand the Court now, right? — XBradTC (@xbradtc) August 15, 2025

so, Trump should do all those things..... — some dumb ape (@soUNTOUCHABLE2) August 15, 2025

Republicans should get ahead of them and pack scotus now — Everett Burn 🌵 (@everettctx1) August 15, 2025

Does she support expanding the supreme court and eliminating the fillibuster today? right now? — That one guy you met that one time (@hinchee_d) August 15, 2025

Of course not. She only wants to do it when her party can stack the court with insane, freedom-hating activists.

Commenters note that none of what Crockett is suggesting benefits Americans; it only serves her party’s quest for permanent power.

Alternative translation: Our plan is so outrageous that we have to find ways to cheat to get them passed. — Glenn (@Glenn007) August 15, 2025

Their policy objective-- singular-- is to hold on to power permanently. So much for "our" democracy. — Tyrone Slothrop🇮🇱 (@JLimebrook) August 15, 2025

Exactly. THAT is what democrats call “democracy” - ie, retaining their own power at all costs. — Danny & Debbie (@Hinson84647) August 15, 2025

Because their policies have been so successful in the past🙄 They really don't know why they lost their asses in November, do they? She just gave us a list of reasons to ensure they never get power back. — J Hutchison (@jennmaness76) August 15, 2025

Advertisement

Right. The GOP can create commercials and a national call to action to get out the vote, thanks to Crockett’s broken spigot of a mouth.

Some commenters say Crockett is packing on some extra weight, like AOC.

Wow @JasmineForUS has gained about 50 pounds! — Oz Moshi (@OzMoshi) August 15, 2025

Gravy Crockett — Bill Shimoda (@BShimoda51857) August 15, 2025

in such a short time, she reached the level of Maxine Waters loony toons — Donald Wilhelm (@donwnyc1979) August 15, 2025

Crockett is the natural heir (with unnatural hair) to Maxine Waters. It had to be somebody, right?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.