Making Washington, DC Safe Again - This Week on Capitol Hill - 8-16-2025

The Path to Peace: As the Left Cries About Putin Trump Will Host Zelenskyy in DC on Monday

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:50 PM on August 16, 2025
They say when they show you who they are, believe them, and the entirety of the political left has spent the better part of the last day showing you exactly who they are.

Haters, that's who they are, and the only thing they may hate more than America (especially when they're not in power) is Donald Trump. From congress critters to governors, and their lapdog media pundits. If Trump is for it, they're against it. They're willing to do anything to take Trump down, and if America falls with him, so be it.

Trump tries to tackle crime in DC, Democrats stand with the criminals.

Trump wants to deport violent illegal alien gang members. Democrats stand with MS13 and TdA.

If Trump comes out in favor of oxygen, Democrats would come out in favor of suffocation. Their hate runs that deep.

So it should come as no surprise that when President Trump held a summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the hopes of laying the groundwork for ending the war in Ukraine that the statist left were all rooting for the Ruskie.

They're not wrong; the left will spin any detail to smear Trump, no matter how minuscule or ridiculous.

Even a ride in 'The Beast.'

Not if you're a closet commie Democrat.

When the summit ended without Putin's unconditional surrender, the lapdog media were quick to declare it a failure.

Even Jacqui Heinrich of Fox News jumped on the anti-Trump bandwagon, suggesting that Trump had been 'Steamrolled' by his Russian counterpart. Even though both Presidents declared the meeting a success. 

All the left's useful idiots were out in force. Here's oral flatuation specialist Eric Swalwell declaring the summit an abject failure and insunuating Trump may be a Russian asset.

This kind of full-court press may have worked on Trump 1.0, but he's been different in his second term. In 2016, Trump was more susceptible to personal attacks than he is today. Not that he won't take his shots, but Trump 2.0 has managed to stay focused on the task at hand.

While the left kept crying, Trump kept working.

As soon as Air Force One was in the air, Trump was on the phone with NATO, the EU, and most importantly, Ukraine. We don't know what transpired in the meeting between Trump and Putin. Whatever it was, Trump was ready to move forward, and Europe seems to be on board.

Having NATO and EU leaders on board is a plus; it is their backyard, after all, but the next step of this peace plan comes down to Ukraine. The goal is to get Putin and Zelenskyy at the same table to negotiate the end of the war.

After speaking with the POTUS, the Ukrainian President will be in DC on Monday.

The rest of the post:

Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace. President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion. It is important that America’s strength has an impact on the development of the situation.We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this.On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation.It is important that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America. We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners. I thank everyone who is helping.

This sure doesn't seem like the failure Democrats have been claiming.

We just call them Democrats.

It's not time to erect statues just yet. Peace negotiations are fragile things. There's still a long road ahead, but at least Trump has them on the right path.

Make no mistake, the left will 'Resist' every step of the way.

Trust us, no matter how much you despise them, they despise you more.

The Democrats don't just want Trump to fail; they need him to fail. To them, it has nothing to do with war or peace; it's about power, and every Trump win lessens their chances of reclaiming it.

If continuing the killing in Ukraine helps them regain it, then so be it. It's just who they are.

Believe it.

