The Path to Peace: As the Left Cries About Putin Trump Will Host Zelenskyy in DC on Monday

They say when they show you who they are, believe them, and the entirety of the political left has spent the better part of the last day showing you exactly who they are.

Haters, that's who they are, and the only thing they may hate more than America (especially when they're not in power) is Donald Trump. From congress critters to governors, and their lapdog media pundits. If Trump is for it, they're against it. They're willing to do anything to take Trump down, and if America falls with him, so be it.

Trump tries to tackle crime in DC, Democrats stand with the criminals.

Trump wants to deport violent illegal alien gang members. Democrats stand with MS13 and TdA.

If Trump comes out in favor of oxygen, Democrats would come out in favor of suffocation. Their hate runs that deep.

Democrats now support:

Violent crime.

Illegal aliens.

Men in women’s and girls private spaces and sports.

Raising taxes.

War.

Schools facilitating abortions for minors without parental consent.

Teachers’ unions over students and parents.

Segregation.

Authoritarianism. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 16, 2025

So it should come as no surprise that when President Trump held a summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the hopes of laying the groundwork for ending the war in Ukraine that the statist left were all rooting for the Ruskie.

CNN's Jake Tapper claims Trump gave Putin "a hero's welcome" by having Air Force get escort the Russian version of Air Force 1 through American airspace.

Jim Sciutto suggested it was more of a "flex" of America's military might in front of Putin.

Tapper claims meeting at a base… pic.twitter.com/fhCAKYrB5F — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 15, 2025

CNN "journalists" discus on-air how they're going to actively twist and manipulate the headlines to smear Trump and summit:



JILL DOUGHERTY: I can hear it - see the articles now that 'American president applauds Putin as he arrives and rolls out the red

carpet.



ANDERSON COOPER:… pic.twitter.com/j3IPAKpjPo — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 15, 2025

They're not wrong; the left will spin any detail to smear Trump, no matter how minuscule or ridiculous.

Even a ride in 'The Beast.'

President Trump and President Putin are currently riding together in The Beast.



What a historic photo. What a historic moment. pic.twitter.com/DUgjVuLDf6 — Cillian (@CilComLFC) August 15, 2025

Not if you're a closet commie Democrat.

Susan Rice is now claiming Putin may have “dropped a bug” in the Beast to spy on President Trump.



We should totally believe Susan because she never lies.



Also, here’s a video of Susan telling Americans that Benghazi was due to a YouTube video no one saw.pic.twitter.com/lNbdAxQ67k — C3 (@C_3C_3) August 16, 2025

When the summit ended without Putin's unconditional surrender, the lapdog media were quick to declare it a failure.

On Air Force One, President Trump leaves Alaska, no deal having been struck. pic.twitter.com/I1rs3gDzxE — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) August 16, 2025

Even Jacqui Heinrich of Fox News jumped on the anti-Trump bandwagon, suggesting that Trump had been 'Steamrolled' by his Russian counterpart. Even though both Presidents declared the meeting a success.

Fox News says Trump’s meeting with Putin “was very unusual… not good” and that Putin “steamrolled” Trump.



Disgraceful propaganda. They want the war to continue so badly. pic.twitter.com/ExF8MG2Fc6 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 15, 2025

All the left's useful idiots were out in force. Here's oral flatuation specialist Eric Swalwell declaring the summit an abject failure and insunuating Trump may be a Russian asset.

I don’t know if Trump is a or is not a Russian asset. But he sure acted like one today. pic.twitter.com/R2UeRK2xuF — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 16, 2025

This kind of full-court press may have worked on Trump 1.0, but he's been different in his second term. In 2016, Trump was more susceptible to personal attacks than he is today. Not that he won't take his shots, but Trump 2.0 has managed to stay focused on the task at hand.

While the left kept crying, Trump kept working.

🚨 JUST IN: It’s around 3am, and President Trump has just arrived back in DC after nearly 20 HOURS of non-stop work, heading to Alaska and back while negotiating with Putin



God Bless 47.



Nobody has EVER worked this hard for our country 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4Yo6E4qIHY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 16, 2025

As soon as Air Force One was in the air, Trump was on the phone with NATO, the EU, and most importantly, Ukraine. We don't know what transpired in the meeting between Trump and Putin. Whatever it was, Trump was ready to move forward, and Europe seems to be on board.

Trump’s efforts at Alaska summit applauded by world leaders, while Russia rejoices at no longer being world’s pariah: ‘A glimmer of hope has finally opened’ https://t.co/DIJf4iRrBQ pic.twitter.com/oJr6vFCTuT — New York Post (@nypost) August 16, 2025

BREAKING 🚨 UK PM Starmer says Trump’s efforts ‘brought us closer than ever before’ to ending Ukraine war https://t.co/uIBITvSxFa — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 16, 2025

Having NATO and EU leaders on board is a plus; it is their backyard, after all, but the next step of this peace plan comes down to Ukraine. The goal is to get Putin and Zelenskyy at the same table to negotiate the end of the war.

After speaking with the POTUS, the Ukrainian President will be in DC on Monday.

We had a long and substantive conversation with @POTUS. We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump.



Ukraine reaffirms… pic.twitter.com/64IPVhtFaB — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 16, 2025

The rest of the post:

Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace. President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion. It is important that America’s strength has an impact on the development of the situation.We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this.On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation.It is important that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America. We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners. I thank everyone who is helping.

This sure doesn't seem like the failure Democrats have been claiming.

When leaders sit down to talk peace, that should be welcomed. Watching media twist a handshake or a ride in a car into scandal shows how deep the partisanship runs. If the goal is ending war, every step toward peace deserves a chance. — Yanni (@YanniGenX) August 16, 2025

If you wish for President Trump to fail, you wish for America to fail. And if you wish for America to fail, you're a domestic terrorist. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 16, 2025

We just call them Democrats.

Sounds like Zelensky and European leaders are ready to end the war!



Zelensky will come to Washington Monday, and then Trump will schedule the final summit between Putin and Zelensky.



Forget Mt. Rushmore, at this rate, Trump needs his own monument in DC. pic.twitter.com/mmJPXmeYIR — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) August 16, 2025

It's not time to erect statues just yet. Peace negotiations are fragile things. There's still a long road ahead, but at least Trump has them on the right path.

Make no mistake, the left will 'Resist' every step of the way.

We don’t hate these people enough. — Farrel Vincent (@BigVTN) August 15, 2025

Trust us, no matter how much you despise them, they despise you more.

The Democrats don't just want Trump to fail; they need him to fail. To them, it has nothing to do with war or peace; it's about power, and every Trump win lessens their chances of reclaiming it.

If continuing the killing in Ukraine helps them regain it, then so be it. It's just who they are.

Believe it.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.