Trump Endorsed RNC Chair Michael Whatley Launches Campaign for North Carolina Senate Seat

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley has officially announced his candidacy for the North Carolina Senate Seat being vacated by Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who is retiring at the end of his term.

Advertisement

I’m excited to announce my campaign for the U.S. Senate to represent the great state of North Carolina!



I am humbled and excited to begin this campaign, and I would be honored to earn your vote, your support, and your prayers.



Let’s get to work. 🇺🇸https://t.co/PA8TuFPwCL… pic.twitter.com/KdhRd5ni5E — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) July 31, 2025

Whatley, a North Carolina native, announced his campaign from his hometown of Gastonia. He has already secured the endorsement of President Trump, who encouraged him to run for the vital swing state seat.

Whatley will most likely face a two-term North Carolina Governor, Roy Cooper, in a race that's expected to be highly competitive and perhaps one of the most expensive in the country.

Trump-backed RNC chair jumps into 'marquee' Senate race in battleground North Carolina https://t.co/FMzsdH2BM5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 31, 2025

For his part, Cooper has won six statewide elections, two as Governor and four as the state's attorney general. He's a formidable candidate, and Democrats believe he can flip the seat and help them win back control of the Senate. He raised over $3 million within the first twenty-four hours of launching his campaign.

The showdown in North Carolina between Whatley and Cooper is expected to be one of the most competitive and expensive Senate battles in the country. And Cooper raised a record-breaking $3.4 million in the first 24 hours of his campaign. "We will be the most expensive Senate race in the history of the country," Whatley told Fox News. "But, look, we will be able to raise the resources we need to tell our story, and we are going to work all 100 counties here across North Carolina to be able to tell our story.

Whatley plans to take Cooper head-on and is already linking him to the far left wing of the Democratic party.

But Whatley, in his speech, took aim at Cooper, tying the former governor to far-left figures in the Democratic Party, including New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who is part of the party's Senate leadership. "Roy Cooper may pretend to be different from the radical extremists that run today’s Democrat Party, but he is all in on their agenda," Whatley said in his speech. "You just have to take a look at his record. … We are going to call him out on his record. These are not just wild suppositions that we’re going to make."

It will be critically important for Republicans to hold this seat if they are to maintain control of the Senate.

This will be an interesting race to watch, North Carolina is always a key state. — Mia AI (@miaai13) July 31, 2025

I’m a fellow North Carolinian! Super excited!!! Lame Duck Roy doesn’t stand a chance! 🥳🥳🥳 — Sunnydaze (@SunnydazeTanya) July 31, 2025

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 save NC from Roy Cooper ! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/W3tXoIiJ0u — Pocahontas (@pocahontasdpt3) July 31, 2025

Saving NC from Roy Cooper will go a long way to saving us all from Chuck Schumer.

🚨President Trump endorses @ChairmanWhatley for Senate in North Carolina!



He also endorses @JoeGruters for RNC Chair!



MAGA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DGbMeI8FXc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 25, 2025

Advertisement

The RNC Chair is diving into the North Carolina Senate race, backed by Trump.



This isn’t just a campaign; it’s a declaration of war against the establishment.



A strong America First conservative is what we need, not more swamp creatures.



Get ready … https://t.co/YI6wDsy3H4 — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNah) July 31, 2025

If Republicans fail to maintain control of Congress in the midterms, Trump's 'America First' agenda will grind to a halt. Control of the Senate could very well come down to North Carolina.

Best of luck, Mr. Whatley,