He Really Means It This Time: Zuckerberg Says the Days of Fact-Checking on Facebook are Over

We've heard it all before, so forgive us if we take the news with a grain of salt sprinkled on top of some we'll believe it when we see it, but Mark Zuckerberg says it's really happening this time. According to Zuck the days of fact-checking on Facebook will end tomorrow.

Facebook To Shut Down Fact-Checking Program On Monday: ‘Officially Over’https://t.co/MKILVGoIWo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 4, 2025

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so Elon Musk must be feeling flattered as the fact-checking system that Meta employees will be replaced with a Twitter/X style community notes system. Meta's Chief of Global Affairs, Joel Kaplan, says the system will also be implemented on Threads and Instagram.

By Monday afternoon, our fact-checking program in the US will be officially over. That means no new fact checks and no fact checkers. We announced in January we’d be winding down the program & removing penalties. In place of fact checks, the first Community Notes will start… — Joel Kaplan (@joel_kaplan) April 4, 2025

The rest of Kaplan's post:

We announced in January we’d be winding down the program & removing penalties. In place of fact checks, the first Community Notes will start appearing gradually across Facebook, Threads & Instagram, with no penalties attached.

The announcement in January was followed by a failure to launch. We're sure it happens to a lot of social media platforms. Maybe they were stressed out or had some performance anxiety, but they got their users all excited, only to be disappointed by the soft launch. Meta just wasn't up to the challenge. Understandably, users are a bit skeptical that tomorrow's performance will leave them satisfied.

Yeah, right. They'll continue censorship in some other nefarious fashion, which is why I only visit there periodically to check on folks, but spend the majority of my social media time on X. — SueBee (@SMB466) Apr 3, 2025

It took this long? Lmao — Xerias (@Xerias_x) Apr 3, 2025

Zuck makes it sound like he had a change of heart, but the reality is that he's dealing with market pressure. The supply for censorship exceeds the demand by a lot. — Fight with Memes (@fightwithmemes) Apr 3, 2025

Nobody believes that Zuck has been red-pilled or has experienced an epiphany about the virtues of free speech. It's not that he wants to do it; he feels like he has to.

Zuckerberg knows Facebook will go out of business if he doesn’t. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) Apr 3, 2025

What about shadow banning?? Stopping that too? Thats also censorship. — DJH (@georgiagirl211) Apr 5, 2025

Remove shadow banning? Let's not get carried away.

For real this time, right? 🙄 — Reddish Pills (@Reddishpills) Apr 3, 2025

Yeah, sure, it's for for real this time!

Forgive our skepticism, but we'll belive it when we see it.

