Woman Who Sucker Punched Pro-Life Reporter Plays the Victim Card and HOO BOY...
We AREN'T Doing This Again! WATCH What Fauci Said About New Respiratory Virus...
HISTORY: Alex Ovechkin Breaks Wayne Gretzky's Record to Become the New NHL Goal-Scoring...
WTF?! U.K. Authorities Deny Asylum to Afghan Woman, Says Taliban Doesn't 'Pose a...
Oh, Look! More 'Awareness' No One Cares About: J.K. Rowling ROASTS 'International Asexuali...
Tim Walz's Minnesota Debates Giving Wild Rice More Rights Than Unborn Children (No,...
Energy Secretary Chris Wright: U.S. Is the 'World’s Leading Exporter of Natural Gas'
ALL ABOARD: Watch the Transformation of a 'Rotting, Cat-Infested' Abandoned Rail Car Into...
John Cardillo Spotlights the 'Main Problem' for U.S. Manufacturing: 'Labor Unions'
Canceler CANCELLED: Oklahoma Softball Coach Scoffs at Reporter's 'Gotcha' Question About R...
Fueled By HATE --> SNL Still Sucks, Hits New Low Celebrating Violence Against...
WATCH Tim Walz SQUIRM When Jake Tapper (!) Asks Him About Dems Taking...
It Is SOOO On! Cue Corrupt Biden Administration WETTING Themselves After Reading THIS...
VIP
Like SO Many of Us, Trump's GAF Is Officially WAY Past Broken ......

He Really Means It This Time: Zuckerberg Says the Days of Fact-Checking on Facebook are Over

Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:30 PM on April 06, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

We've heard it all before, so forgive us if we take the news with a grain of salt sprinkled on top of some we'll believe it when we see it, but Mark Zuckerberg says it's really happening this time. According to Zuck the days of fact-checking on Facebook will end tomorrow.

Advertisement

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so Elon Musk must be feeling flattered as the fact-checking system that Meta employees will be replaced with a Twitter/X style community notes system. Meta's Chief of Global Affairs, Joel Kaplan, says the system will also be implemented on Threads and Instagram.

The rest of Kaplan's post:

We announced in January we’d be winding down the program & removing penalties. In place of fact checks, the first Community Notes will start appearing gradually across Facebook, Threads & Instagram, with no penalties attached.

The announcement in January was followed by a failure to launch. We're sure it happens to a lot of social media platforms. Maybe they were stressed out or had some performance anxiety, but they got their users all excited, only to be disappointed by the soft launch. Meta just wasn't up to the challenge. Understandably, users are a bit skeptical that tomorrow's performance will leave them satisfied.

Recommended

Woman Who Sucker Punched Pro-Life Reporter Plays the Victim Card and HOO BOY It Backfires BIG TIME
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Nobody believes that Zuck has been red-pilled or has experienced an epiphany about the virtues of free speech. It's not that he wants to do it; he feels like he has to.

Remove shadow banning? Let's not get carried away.

Yeah, sure, it's for for real this time!

Forgive our skepticism, but we'll belive it when we see it.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



Tags: ELON MUSK FACEBOOK FACT CHECKER FACT CHECKING MARK ZUCKERBERG SOCIAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Who Sucker Punched Pro-Life Reporter Plays the Victim Card and HOO BOY It Backfires BIG TIME
Amy Curtis
Canceler CANCELLED: Oklahoma Softball Coach Scoffs at Reporter's 'Gotcha' Question About Riley Gaines
Grateful Calvin
Oh, Look! More 'Awareness' No One Cares About: J.K. Rowling ROASTS 'International Asexuality Day'
Grateful Calvin
We AREN'T Doing This Again! WATCH What Fauci Said About New Respiratory Virus at New Orleans Book Fest
Amy Curtis
ALL ABOARD: Watch the Transformation of a 'Rotting, Cat-Infested' Abandoned Rail Car Into GORGEOUS AirBNB
Amy Curtis
HISTORY: Alex Ovechkin Breaks Wayne Gretzky's Record to Become the New NHL Goal-Scoring King
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woman Who Sucker Punched Pro-Life Reporter Plays the Victim Card and HOO BOY It Backfires BIG TIME Amy Curtis
Advertisement