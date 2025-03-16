Associated Propagandists (AP) Predictably Simps for Houthi Rebels After US Airstrikes

As Twitchy readers know, F18 fighter jets and other US resources laid a quick smackdown on Iranian-backed Houthi Rebels in Yemen. The Houthis had threatened to resume attacks on commercial shipping areas, and the airstrikes were targeted at limiting their capability to do so. The attack also reportedly targeted multiple Houthi leaders.

CENTCOM Forces Launch Large Scale Operation Against Iran-Backed Houthis in Yemen



On March 15, U.S. Central Command initiated a series of operations consisting of precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets across Yemen to defend American interests, deter enemies, and… pic.twitter.com/u5yx8WneoG — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2025

President Trump commented on the airstrikes.

"To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP..." –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/P4qwgyDs8c — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) March 15, 2025

The preemptive airstrikes and other military actions taken against terrorist leaders of ISIS and al-Qaeda have marked a stark change in policy from the previous administration. As it turns out, the Biden approach of saying 'Don't' was not an effective policy.

Of course, any attack on the Houthis is meant to send a strong message to their puppet masters in Iran. The President's comments made sure that the message was received loud and clear.

“Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom,” Trump said in a social media post. “No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World.” He also warned Iran to stop supporting the rebel group, promising to hold the country “fully accountable” for the actions of its proxy. It comes two weeks after the U.S. leader sent a letter to Iranian leaders offering a path to restarting bilateral talks between the countries on Iran’s advancing nuclear program. Trump has said he will not allow it to become operational.

The associated propagandists over at the AP covered the story, and their totally professional, unbiased 'Journalists' made sure to make the Houthis version of the US attacks on innocent women and children front and center.

BREAKING: The Houthi rebel-run Health Ministry says the death toll from U.S. strikes on Yemen has climbed to 31, including women and children. https://t.co/Sh7oBdCLAR — The Associated Press (@AP) March 16, 2025

The AP quoted Anees al-Ashahi, a spokesman for the 'world-renowned' Houthi-run Health Ministry, for the facts reported in their headline and story. We imagine that Anees is at least as reliable a source as others there the AP has used in the past, like Baghdad Bob and that guy in Gaza who has died on camera at least a dozen times.

The Houthis reported explosions in their territory Saturday evening, in the capital of Sanaa and the northern province of Saada, the rebels’ stronghold on the border with Saudi Arabia, with more airstrikes reported in those areas early Sunday. Images online showed plumes of black smoke over the area of the Sanaa airport complex, which includes a sprawling military facility. The Houthis also reported airstrikes early Sunday on the provinces of Hodeida, Bayda, and Marib. The Houthi-run Health Ministry said early Sunday that the death toll had climbed to 31, including women and children. Anees al-Asbahi, a spokesperson for the ministry, said Sunday that another 101 people were wounded.

Is it possible that airstrikes hit residential areas? Maybe. Using civilians as human shields for themselves and their weapons has become a common tactic for Islamic Terror Groups like the Houthis.

Oddly, the AP didn't mention that in their story.

Nobody likes unquestioningly repeating propaganda from a terrorist-run “health ministry” quite like the AP. https://t.co/HnGYxfVh05 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 16, 2025

Your source sucks almost as much as you do @AP. — Texas Aeronaut (@TxAeronaut) March 16, 2025

The reliability of the source is not nearly as important to the AP as showing Donald Trump and, by extension, America as the villain. 'Orange Man Bad is still the standard of 'Journalistic integrity' at the AP.

If a bit of terrorist propaganda helps them push that narrative, then mission accomplished. America just isn't buying it anymore. The AP may not have realized yet, but...

America is back!