Trump Finally Smacks Down Houthis to Shield US Ships and Thwart Terror

It's been a long time coming, but finally the Houthis are getting what was coming to them. Thanks, Donald Trump. It's long past time to protect American shipping routes.
Trump ordered American troops to go after the Houthis.— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) March 15, 2025
Godspeed.pic.twitter.com/01NRoa9xex
https://t.co/dCJbrff989 https://t.co/QNhHl0oB0w— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) March 16, 2025
Time is up!
Houthis are getting a FAFO lesson tonight courtesy of the Red, White and Blue 🇺🇸🎇 pic.twitter.com/lrEFkf26X5— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) March 15, 2025
We love to see it.
CENTCOM operations against Iran-backed Houthis continue... pic.twitter.com/DYvc3gREN8— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2025
Don't stop now!
SEE IT: Trump-ordered strike on the Houthis in Yemen.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 15, 2025
Well, these Houthis no longer exist.pic.twitter.com/1twBPRO9q7
That's a shame! Anyway ...
President Trump’s strikes are securing the shipping lanes in Yemen. The Houthis learned the hard way that Trump is not Biden or Obama.— Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) March 15, 2025
pic.twitter.com/DSBCUhQnqI
They learned today.
President Trump is taking action against the Houthis to defend US shipping assets and deter terrorist threats.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 15, 2025
For too long American economic & national threats have been under assault by the Houthis. Not under this presidency. pic.twitter.com/FLC0E8Xkly
Recommended
Yes, it's Trump who is starting a war by trying to beat back the Houthis from stopping global shipping.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 15, 2025
Those poor, innocent Islaimsts were doing nothing until the bad orange man took action. https://t.co/24RsKkMJiZ
He said he doesn't want to start wars. He never said he won't finish them.
Biden's refusal to deal with the Houthis was emblematic of his "Please don't hecking escalate" foreign policy.— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) March 15, 2025
Sometimes, you can just do things.
By the way: This is what "America First" actually means, not sucking up to the Iranian and Chinese regimes.
(CC: Daniel Davis,… pic.twitter.com/zHSDLvxrIl
Apparently some groups needed the reminder.
Wiping the Houthis off the face of the earth is a goal i can get behind. https://t.co/8ngfla43cC— Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) March 15, 2025
The Houthis in response to Trump: “We will meet escalation with escalation, and the one who starts it is the most unjust.”— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 15, 2025
Who wants to tell them?
That's a very dangerous game (for them), but if they want to play that way, so be it.
The Houthis (and Iran) are realizing, right now, that the Trump administration is not the Biden administration. #yemen— Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) March 15, 2025
The Houthis are literally an army of junkies. pic.twitter.com/qtF3N5UcWk— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) March 15, 2025
At least the end will be painless for them.
The Houthis found out. 👊🏼@realdonaldtrump is not messing around. Iran, pay attention. pic.twitter.com/3lCgrxSiR3— Lizzy Savetsky (@LizzySavetsky) March 16, 2025
Joe Biden is gone and America is back.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member