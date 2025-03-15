Trump Finally Smacks Down Houthis to Shield US Ships and Thwart Terror

It's been a long time coming, but finally the Houthis are getting what was coming to them. Thanks, Donald Trump. It's long past time to protect American shipping routes.

Trump ordered American troops to go after the Houthis.



Godspeed.pic.twitter.com/01NRoa9xex — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) March 15, 2025

Time is up!

Houthis are getting a FAFO lesson tonight courtesy of the Red, White and Blue 🇺🇸🎇 pic.twitter.com/lrEFkf26X5 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) March 15, 2025

We love to see it.

CENTCOM operations against Iran-backed Houthis continue... pic.twitter.com/DYvc3gREN8 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2025

Don't stop now!

SEE IT: Trump-ordered strike on the Houthis in Yemen.



Well, these Houthis no longer exist.pic.twitter.com/1twBPRO9q7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 15, 2025

That's a shame! Anyway ...

President Trump’s strikes are securing the shipping lanes in Yemen. The Houthis learned the hard way that Trump is not Biden or Obama.

pic.twitter.com/DSBCUhQnqI — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) March 15, 2025

They learned today.

President Trump is taking action against the Houthis to defend US shipping assets and deter terrorist threats.



For too long American economic & national threats have been under assault by the Houthis. Not under this presidency. pic.twitter.com/FLC0E8Xkly — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 15, 2025

Yes, it's Trump who is starting a war by trying to beat back the Houthis from stopping global shipping.



Those poor, innocent Islaimsts were doing nothing until the bad orange man took action. https://t.co/24RsKkMJiZ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 15, 2025

He said he doesn't want to start wars. He never said he won't finish them.

Biden's refusal to deal with the Houthis was emblematic of his "Please don't hecking escalate" foreign policy.



Sometimes, you can just do things.



By the way: This is what "America First" actually means, not sucking up to the Iranian and Chinese regimes.



(CC: Daniel Davis,… pic.twitter.com/zHSDLvxrIl — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) March 15, 2025

Apparently some groups needed the reminder.

Wiping the Houthis off the face of the earth is a goal i can get behind. https://t.co/8ngfla43cC — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) March 15, 2025

The Houthis in response to Trump: “We will meet escalation with escalation, and the one who starts it is the most unjust.”



Who wants to tell them? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 15, 2025

That's a very dangerous game (for them), but if they want to play that way, so be it.

The Houthis (and Iran) are realizing, right now, that the Trump administration is not the Biden administration. #yemen — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) March 15, 2025

The Houthis are literally an army of junkies. pic.twitter.com/qtF3N5UcWk — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) March 15, 2025

At least the end will be painless for them.

The Houthis found out. 👊🏼@realdonaldtrump is not messing around. Iran, pay attention. pic.twitter.com/3lCgrxSiR3 — Lizzy Savetsky (@LizzySavetsky) March 16, 2025

Joe Biden is gone and America is back.