Trump Finally Smacks Down Houthis to Shield US Ships and Thwart Terror

justmindy
justmindy | 10:15 PM on March 15, 2025
Twitchy

It's been a long time coming, but finally the Houthis are getting what was coming to them. Thanks, Donald Trump. It's long past time to protect American shipping routes.

Time is up!

We love to see it.

Don't stop now!

That's a shame! Anyway ...

They learned today.

He said he doesn't want to start wars. He never said he won't finish them.

Apparently some groups needed the reminder. 

That's a very dangerous game (for them), but if they want to play that way, so be it.

At least the end will be painless for them.

Joe Biden is gone and America is back.

Tags: ATTACK BIDEN IRAN TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

