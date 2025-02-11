Confirmation, Here We Come! Senator Mullin Offers Updates on Trump Cabinet Votes
Marc Fogel is Coming Home: Russia Frees American Prisoner in Deal With Trump Administration

Eric V.
Eric V.  |  3:30 PM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

American teacher Marc Fogel, who was sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony for drug trafficking in 2022, is on his way home. Fogal was released by the Russians in a 'Show of good faith' with the Trump Administration.

From NSA Mike Waltz:

"Today, President Donald J. Trump and his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are able to announce that Mr. Witkoff is leaving Russian airspace with Marc Fogel, an American who was detained by Russia. President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the President’s advisors negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine. Since President Trump’s swearing-in, he has successfully secured the release of Americans detained around the world, and President Trump will continue until all Americans being held are returned to the United States. By tonight, Marc Fogel will be on American soil and reunited with his family and loved ones thanks to President Trump’s leadership."

Fogal was arrested in August of 2021 for entering Russia with a small amount of medical marijuana for which he had a prescription.

Details of the deal the administration made to secure Marc's release have not been released, but he is currently on a plane with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and on his way home.

The Trump Administration's wins keep coming. America is back, and the world is taking notice.

Welcome home, Mr.Fogel.

