The New Pizzagate: Did USAID and Politico Try to Deep Six Our Pizza? Chef Andrew Gruel Says They Did

Eric V.
Eric V.  |  12:00 AM on February 06, 2025
AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, FIle

 It's been a no-good, terrible, very bad day over at Politico. When the Trump Administration cut USAID funding, it also shut off an apparent revenue stream for Politico. It was obviously just an unfortunate coincidence that news broke that they missed payroll the same day. Politico told its employees the payroll glitch was caused by a tech issue.

What could possibly make missing payroll and getting caught in a rogue government department money scandal worse for Politico?

In a word... Pizza!

Celebrity chef and Twitchy favorite Andrew Gruel explains.

Watch.

Was this the reason that New York tried to ban coal and wood-fired pizza ovens?

If it's proven that Politico had a part in this, they may be in big trouble. It came as no surprise that the statists running USAID were misusing taxpayer money or that the leftist lapdogs over at Politico couldn't pass up the opportunity to get their grubby little hands on some of it, but if it's proven that they are messing with American's pizza, it might be a step too far.

If it's true, do you think Pete Hegseth could find room at Gitmo for the pizza-slandering Politico perpetrators?

Or maybe Marco Rubio can work something out with El Salvador?

The environmental wackos, who would have us all eat crickets, have no idea what they are up against. Americans eat approximately 350 slices of pizza every second. That equates to Americans spending more money on pizza every day than Gavin Newsom spends on hair products. Pizza is the second favorite fast food after hamburgers. Maybe this was their plan B after failing to get rid of those methane-producing flatulent cows.

Just like the beef, we will not tolerate anyone coming for our pizza.

Politico might be able to survive missing payroll here and there or a scandal over dark money payments from corrupt bureaucrats. Can they survive an attempt to take away our pizza?

Americans can only be expected to forgive so much. Hell, even Democrats love pizza.

Tags: AP CORRUPTION DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK GITMO MARCO RUBIO

