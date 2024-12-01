New Narrative Dropped! Former State Department Analyst Says Joe Pardoned Hunter Because He...
All and All It's Just Another BRICS In The Wall: Trump Threatens Tariffs to Protect the Dollar

Eric V.  |  10:00 PM on December 01, 2024
AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

Following his threats of tariffs to NAFTA countries, which sent guacamole lovers spinning into an avocado-priced panic, and Justin Trudeau on the first flight to Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump is threatening BRICS countries with 100% tariffs on all exports to the United States should they move away from the US Dollar and back another currency.

The entire post reads.

The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER. We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy. They can go find another “sucker!” There is no chance that the BRICS will replace the U.S. Dollar in International Trade, and any Country that tries should wave goodbye to America.

BRICS is an association of emerging economies. Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group was formed in 2009 as a cooperative to influence global economics. China is the dominant economic power, representing over 70% of the group's combined GDP.

China has been very open with its aspirations to challenge and overtake the United States as the world's predominant economic power. 

BRICS nations have discussed the development of an alternative global currency to replace the dollar, possibly a Blockchain cryptocurrency.

A 100% tariff on BRICS countries, especially China, would be the threat of a full-blown global trade war.

An all-out trade war between China and the United States could be disastrous for both countries' economies. The smaller and less stable economies of the other BRICS countries could be irreparably damaged.

The Ruble is already in trouble, and a trade war could very easily cause a complete collapse.

The currency of other BRICS countries isn't much better.

Donald Trump won the election partly because the electorate believed he was the better choice to improve the economy. A trade war would make that far more challenging, as would the dollar's replacement as the global reserve currency.

Much like with NAFTA, it's more likely the threat of tariffs is an opening salvo for negotiation.

While we don't expect to see Xi Jinping flying to Florida any time soon, Brics will take notice.

Things like this have worked for Trump in the past because, as crazy as it may sound, the whole world knows he's not bluffing. Biden has never had that kind of moxie.

It will be interesting to see where this goes come January, but America is back, and the world knows it.

