They HATE Free Speech: U.K. Regulatory Rules Would Give Them Control Over U.S....
Kindness WINS: Woman Loses, Finds Cherished Locket After Kind Soul Picked It Up
Not Today, Haters! Axios Acts Like Turkeys on Thanksgiving, Twitter Tells Them to...
Science Is Not Your Strong Suit: Colorado Senator Faceplants With Idiotic Pro-Abortion Pos...
Liberals Hate Thanksgiving: A Twitter Retrospective
'Beauty Comes From Somewhere We Can't Explain': Culture Critic on Vermeer's 'Girl With...
He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman...
Buyers' Remorse? Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's Approval Ratings Are Nearing Single Digit...
FAFO Thanksgiving Edition: Free Palestine Protesters Attempt To Shutdown Macy's Parade
Dem's Claim About Mexico's President Standing Up to 'Bully' Trump Is Already Aging...
Have They Read the Books? Watch As 'Wicked' Stars Insist Oz Has Always...
Thanksgiving Throwdown! Stuffing Vs Dressing - Let’s Settle This NOW!
Attention, Haters and Losers: The Mean Tweets Are Back
Take a Chill Pill! Rachel Bitecofer Wonders If Anyone Watching Trump Transition Thinks...

Kamala Copy Pasta: Unburdened by What Has Been But Totally Burdened by What has Happened

Eric V.  |  5:00 PM on November 28, 2024
Meme

Kamala Harris has had a tough couple of weeks. She's trying to make sense of what went wrong, where all the money went, and how she's going to raise that 20 million to pay off her campaign's debts. These are very stressful times indeed.

Advertisement

Kammie recently took some time away from the public eye in Hawaii. 

She may have needed to take some more. 

As Twitchy readers know, Kammie has released a video encouraging her supporters to 'Never Let Anyone Take Away Your Power.' 

We don't know what 'Power' she's referring to or if she knows what 'Power' she's referring to.

The last few weeks have been tough for Kammie, and it shows.

X users have noticed and have launched a comparative study of sorts—a before-and-after Election Night disquisition if you will.

Okay, they came up with a copy-pasta.

A hilariously creative copy-pasta.

We were thinking it was more like copious amounts of vodka.

Day old? Two or three days at least.

Recommended

He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman Cries as Elon Musk Returns Fire
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If there were winners for these things, this would be a strong contender. We laughed so hard we scared the dog!

We've all been there. Staring down the inevitable walk of shame.

That got a snort-laugh! This one's giving the Christmas tree a run for its money.

She may be unburdened by what has been, but she is totally burdened by what has happened.

By the looks of it, she could stand to be a little bit more un-bourbon-ed dealing with it all.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATS HAWAII KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman Cries as Elon Musk Returns Fire
Grateful Calvin
They HATE Free Speech: U.K. Regulatory Rules Would Give Them Control Over U.S. Tech Companies
Amy Curtis
Not Today, Haters! Axios Acts Like Turkeys on Thanksgiving, Twitter Tells Them to STUFF IT
Grateful Calvin
Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes?
Grateful Calvin
Science Is Not Your Strong Suit: Colorado Senator Faceplants With Idiotic Pro-Abortion Post
Amy Curtis
Dem's Claim About Mexico's President Standing Up to 'Bully' Trump Is Already Aging HORRIBLY
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman Cries as Elon Musk Returns Fire Grateful Calvin
Advertisement