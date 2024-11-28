Kamala Copy Pasta: Unburdened by What Has Been But Totally Burdened by What has Happened

Kamala Harris has had a tough couple of weeks. She's trying to make sense of what went wrong, where all the money went, and how she's going to raise that 20 million to pay off her campaign's debts. These are very stressful times indeed.

Kammie recently took some time away from the public eye in Hawaii.

She may have needed to take some more.

As Twitchy readers know, Kammie has released a video encouraging her supporters to 'Never Let Anyone Take Away Your Power.'

We don't know what 'Power' she's referring to or if she knows what 'Power' she's referring to.

The last few weeks have been tough for Kammie, and it shows.

X users have noticed and have launched a comparative study of sorts—a before-and-after Election Night disquisition if you will.

Okay, they came up with a copy-pasta.

A hilariously creative copy-pasta.

This is your brain … This is your brain on drugs. https://t.co/PKUzl97pQo pic.twitter.com/NubxlXj8cT — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 28, 2024

We were thinking it was more like copious amounts of vodka.

Fresh bread. Day old bread https://t.co/rgES2VCJ3h pic.twitter.com/h2aatkHkge — Tom W: 2024 is here! Buckle up! ☘️☘️🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@T94Tom) November 28, 2024

Day old? Two or three days at least.

The front of the The back of the

Christmas tree: Christmas tree: pic.twitter.com/HXFsgfchTg — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 27, 2024

If there were winners for these things, this would be a strong contender. We laughed so hard we scared the dog!

We've all been there. Staring down the inevitable walk of shame.

My guacamole My guacamole

Right after I make it 10 minutes later https://t.co/b54BlPYnpE pic.twitter.com/g9fIMWMufH — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) November 28, 2024

That got a snort-laugh! This one's giving the Christmas tree a run for its money.

This is you being burdened.

This is you being unburdened https://t.co/TdniuC0QHM pic.twitter.com/0ksX3PKKzR — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) November 28, 2024

She may be unburdened by what has been, but she is totally burdened by what has happened.

By the looks of it, she could stand to be a little bit more un-bourbon-ed dealing with it all.