'You're FIRED!' Will Trump 'Fire' The White House Press Corps? Don Jr. Says He Might

Being a journalist can certainly have its ups and downs. Take CNN's Kaitlan Collins, for instance. She was just named the network's Chief White House Correspondent.

Not just any correspondent but 'The Chief Correspondent.' Sounds very impotent.

After the latest episode of Donald Trump Jr's show 'Triggered,' Kaitlan's big promotion may be for not.

Watch.

According to Don Jr, President-Elect Donald Trump is considering replacing the legacy media, at least in part, with independent journalists and podcasters in the White House press room.

What will a new Chief White House Correspondent do without a White House to correspond from?

From Don Jr's conversation with Daily Wire host Michael Knowles.

Donald Trump could reshuffle the White House briefing room to give podcasters like Joe Rogan more prominence than legacy media outlets, his son told Daily Wire host Michael Knowles on Monday. Knowles floated the idea during an appearance on Trump’s Rumble show, “Triggered,” noting that mainstream media bias had reached new heights.

“I wonder now as your father is assembling his team, as maybe Karoline Leavitt is looking at the new press briefing room chart, maybe it’s time to reorder that chart, maybe take away some people’s seats,” Knowles said. “So we’re going to break some news here,” Trump said, noting he “literally” just discussed this with his father and Elon Musk after last week’s SpaceX launch. Trump told Knowles that the president-elect floated replacing legacy media outlets in the White House Briefing Room with “Rogan and guys like you.” “I’d love to see Rogan in the White House press briefing, or even rotate guys out,” Trump said.

On the bright side, even if Kaitlan is removed from White House press briefings, she can still fulfill her duties. All she has to do is listen to The Joe Rogan Podcast.

On the downside, President Trump's confrontations with the mainstream media were incredibly entertaining.

Who can forget this classic?

Now that was must-see TV! President Trump in the press room was better than any soap opera.

Aside from the Trump Administration's contentious relationship with the mainstream media, Don Jr.'s biggest point may be one of reach.

According to CNN, Collins' show 'The Source' has had as many as 500k nightly viewers. Conversely, Rogan's podcast has 14.5 million subscribers on Spotify alone. His top 10 episodes on YouTube have been viewed over 410 million times.

If the Administration intends to reach as many people as possible through White House Press briefings, then the legacy media may be found wanting.

How much fun would that be?

That's what Elon says. Right?

Maybe it's time to give the little guy a shot.

We'd say they'd be better than legacy media, but that's a low bar. We would expect better of them.

He wouldn't have to; he could hire a Chief White House Correspondent.

Maybe Kaitlan should send him a copy of her CV.

So are we, Kevin. So are we.

At the end of the day, this was just a conversation on an airplane. President-Elect Trump or his transition team have not indicated that this idea is being seriously considered.

We do know one thing for sure: if it does happen, you're likely to hear about it on X long before you hear it on CNN.

Good luck with your new gig, Kaitlan.