Dude So Upset He’s Going to Leave the US and Move to Hawaii
New Republic: Trump Won Because The Majority of Media Is Right-Wing
Audio: Public High School Teacher Has an Epic Meltdown in Class
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Warns Trump to Back Off of Letitia James
Law & Border: Illegal Aliens March Against Impending Mass Deportations in Manhattan
The Wheels on the Bus Go Right Over George Clooney! Actor Stepping Back...
Pentagon Discussing How to Disobey If Trump Deploys Troops Domestically
VIP
Dear GOP: You Won, Again (for Once, ACT LIKE IT)
'America's Best Friend': Kirk Herbstreit Brings a Nation to Tears With Tribute to...
We'll Help You Pack! Half of Harris Voters Want to Relocate Following Trump...
Hot Take: Whites Need to Embrace a History That Might Set Them Free...
Amanda Marcotte Predicts Rise of 'Gendered Violence' Following Trump Win
Drunk on Grift? Why Many are Saying it's Time to Take Away Allan...
Take a Chill Pill: Joy Reid Tries Blaming Gen X for Trump, Gen...

Leave the Kids Alone! Self Proclaimed 'Spokes-Lesbian' Sets The Record Straight

Eric V.  |  9:45 PM on November 09, 2024
meme

We love Gen X and not just because we're Gen X. Okay, maybe a little because we're Gen X. 

Has there ever been a more 'Live and Let Live' generation? We don't think so. 

Advertisement

As you may have heard We, Gen X, Have we mentioned we're Gen X? We recently helped elect Donald Trump. We're awesome, aren't we?

The left hasn't been taking the loss very well. Some of them are really mad at us. Luckily for us, we couldn't care less. We are Gen X after all.

The left just took the biggest electoral butt-kicking since Reagan and instead of taking a good long look in the mirror to try and understand where they went wrong, they continue to rage.

Among the many things they have been raging about, and there are plenty, is Donald Trump's homophobia. What exactly is homophobic about Donald Trump? Turns out, he wants to ban life-altering transgender surgery for minors. Yep, that's it.  Seems like common sense to us.

A Gen X married lesbian has had enough and wants to set the record straight.

Warning: Strong language.

The language may be strong but the message is powerful.

Leave the kids alone!

No one cares if you're gay, straight, trans, nonbinary, queer, or any other label you choose to use. If you're an adult and want to surgically alter your body, have at it! Knock yourself out. But leave the kids out of it. Just let kids be kids.

Recommended

Audio: Public High School Teacher Has an Epic Meltdown in Class
Brett T.
Advertisement

Common sense has not been common in recent years and it needs to make a comeback.

The post continues.

I feel so bad for the girls sterilizing themselves!! You don't know what you want at that age, and these surgeries are drastic, unnecessary, and permanent.

That's the whole point. Some kids may choose to follow through with transition when they grow up and that's fine. The left is far too willing to sacrifice the kids who are confused and vulnerable but might not be trans at all.

The entire post.

I was a huge tomboy in the 80s .. honestly in my 50s now I still am.  I shudder to think what they would have done to me back then.  Instead I was allowed to just be me and get on with life.  I wasn’t gay.  Wasn’t trans.  Wasn’t queer. Just a girl who wanted to be a warrior not a princess.  Instead of mutilating or drugging me… my mom introduced me to valkyries.  Life worked out fine and I’m not mentally deranged or physically destroyed today.  And I still love Vikings.

Advertisement

a tomboy in the 80s was just that, a tomboy.

None of us knew what we wanted to be when we grew up but we figured it out. Who knows? One of us may have just grown up to be the first official 'Spokes-Lesbian'.

We hope he does. More importantly, we hope he follows through and bans transgender surgeries for minors. A little common sense can go a long way.

Leave the kids alone.

Tags: CHILD CHILDREN DONALD TRUMP GAY MARRIAGE GAY RIGHTS LGBT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Audio: Public High School Teacher Has an Epic Meltdown in Class
Brett T.
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Warns Trump to Back Off of Letitia James
Brett T.
New Republic: Trump Won Because The Majority of Media Is Right-Wing
Brett T.
Dude So Upset He’s Going to Leave the US and Move to Hawaii
Brett T.
Take a Chill Pill: Joy Reid Tries Blaming Gen X for Trump, Gen X Responds as ONLY Gen X Can
Grateful Calvin
The Wheels on the Bus Go Right Over George Clooney! Actor Stepping Back From Politics After Kamala Loss
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Audio: Public High School Teacher Has an Epic Meltdown in Class Brett T.
Advertisement