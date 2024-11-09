Leave the Kids Alone! Self Proclaimed 'Spokes-Lesbian' Sets The Record Straight

We love Gen X and not just because we're Gen X. Okay, maybe a little because we're Gen X.

Has there ever been a more 'Live and Let Live' generation? We don't think so.

As you may have heard We, Gen X, Have we mentioned we're Gen X? We recently helped elect Donald Trump. We're awesome, aren't we?

The left hasn't been taking the loss very well. Some of them are really mad at us. Luckily for us, we couldn't care less. We are Gen X after all.

The left just took the biggest electoral butt-kicking since Reagan and instead of taking a good long look in the mirror to try and understand where they went wrong, they continue to rage.

Among the many things they have been raging about, and there are plenty, is Donald Trump's homophobia. What exactly is homophobic about Donald Trump? Turns out, he wants to ban life-altering transgender surgery for minors. Yep, that's it. Seems like common sense to us.

A Gen X married lesbian has had enough and wants to set the record straight.

Warning: Strong language.

So glad to be raised in the 90s pic.twitter.com/w4BkiGi0Ho — NotMelissaVitelli (@melissavitelli) November 9, 2024

The language may be strong but the message is powerful.

Leave the kids alone!

No one cares if you're gay, straight, trans, nonbinary, queer, or any other label you choose to use. If you're an adult and want to surgically alter your body, have at it! Knock yourself out. But leave the kids out of it. Just let kids be kids.

The Gen X attitude is coming back. Common sense. Reality. 80-90’s era. Build. Create. No hate just motivate. Live and let live. — KingOfTheMonsters (@DevlDWG) November 9, 2024

Common sense has not been common in recent years and it needs to make a comeback.

As a tomboy who was PETRIFIED of puberty, im SO GLAD I grew up in the 90s.



I'd be a botched boy as well, instead of being a straight woman expecting her first child.



I feel so bad for the girls sterilizing themselves!! You don't know what you want at that age, and these… — Nurse Ratchet 2.0 (@NurseRatch3t) November 9, 2024

The post continues.

I feel so bad for the girls sterilizing themselves!! You don't know what you want at that age, and these surgeries are drastic, unnecessary, and permanent.

That's the whole point. Some kids may choose to follow through with transition when they grow up and that's fine. The left is far too willing to sacrifice the kids who are confused and vulnerable but might not be trans at all.

I was a huge tomboy in the 80s .. honestly in my 50s now I still am. I shudder to think what they would have done to me back then. Instead I was allowed to just be me and get on with life. I wasn’t gay. Wasn’t trans. Wasn’t queer. Just a girl who wanted to be a warrior not a… — Kristy with a K (@volalupi) November 9, 2024

The entire post.

I was a huge tomboy in the 80s .. honestly in my 50s now I still am. I shudder to think what they would have done to me back then. Instead I was allowed to just be me and get on with life. I wasn’t gay. Wasn’t trans. Wasn’t queer. Just a girl who wanted to be a warrior not a princess. Instead of mutilating or drugging me… my mom introduced me to valkyries. Life worked out fine and I’m not mentally deranged or physically destroyed today. And I still love Vikings.

a tomboy in the 80s was just that, a tomboy.

None of us knew what we wanted to be when we grew up but we figured it out. Who knows? One of us may have just grown up to be the first official 'Spokes-Lesbian'.

@realDonaldTrump if you need someone to lead this , I got you dude — NotMelissaVitelli (@melissavitelli) November 9, 2024

We hope he does. More importantly, we hope he follows through and bans transgender surgeries for minors. A little common sense can go a long way.

Leave the kids alone.