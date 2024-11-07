You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those...
DRAG THEM! Scott Jennings Takes Rick Wilson, Jonah Goldberg, and ALL Never Trump...
University of Oregon Has an Unhinged Employee Openly Encouraging Trump Voters to Off...
Too DELISH! --> Media Matters' Pres. Cries Because 'Right-Wing Misinformation Machine' BEA...
Sen. Chris Murphy Says Dems Need to Prepare for Fascist Political Prosecutions From...
VIP
Welcome to the Reckoning, Leftists. BUCKLE UP!
LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - Ends TODAY!
Babylon Bee's Take on What Dems Will Want to Abolish Next Might Not...
GET THE NET! Rachel Maddow Continues Post-Trump-Win MELTDOWN in Frothy-Mouthed, Unglued Ra...
Hang THIS 1 IN the Louvre! Rick Wilson Recorded His Election Predictions and...
VIP
According to a Weepy Jimmy Kimmel Most Voters Are Really Stupid Racists Who...
Barbra Streisand Posts Biggest, BESTEST, Most Hilarious Self-Own of ALL Self-Owns EVER Aft...
*SNORT* SPECTACULAR Thread Goes Clip-By-Clip Showing The View's EPIC Meltdown Over Trump's...

'Red Light Helps You Sleep': Elon Musk Offers Aid to the Distraught Left

Eric V.  |  2:00 PM on November 07, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Our poor friends on the left. They've had a tough week. It started so well, they were having a good old time on Monday, dancing the night away at a free concert at Carrie Furnace in Pittsburgh. All was right with the world.

Advertisement

Tuesday arrived and they beamed with optimism. The bad orange man was going to be sent packing once and for all! They just knew it. They had it in the bag. They were so sure of it, so confident and they would tell anyone who would listen. Even a random guy at the liquor store. Kammie was inevitable.

By midnight it all came crashing down, it was over. The bad orange man had won, decisively. By Wednesday morning elation had given way to despair. The ensuing meltdown was almost as historic as the election itself.

The biggest landslide since 1988.

Massive red wave success! It is beyond a landslide, as Republicans won:– Presidency– Popular vote– Senate majority– House majority– State governor majority– State legislature majority The few states that didn’t go red are mostly ones without voter ID requirements. Must be a coincidence This is an extremely clear mandate from the people for significant change!

Grief overwhelmed them. Depression, denial, anger, and bargaining, were on full display and, more often than not, at full volume. How would they ever get a good night's sleep again?

Recommended

You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those Missing Biden Votes From 2020 and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Luckily, Elon is here to help.

Our distraught leftist friends need to do no more than stare at that map and drift off into a blissful rest.

What a guy! Reaching out to help in a time of need. 

Turns out it's true, red light can indeed help you sleep.

Our statist friends need the help. They are having trouble coping and they just can't get themselves to that elusive acceptance stage. Big changes are coming and they need to be ready.

Our friends on the left are struggling. Their dreams have been dashed and they just can't sleep. We hear the sound of waves can help one sleep as well. It seems logical then that after this big red wave, they should sleep like babies.

Just like Elon, we're only trying to help.

Tags: DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP ELECTORAL COLLEGE ELON MUSK KAMALA HARRIS POPULAR VOTE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those Missing Biden Votes From 2020 and LOL
Sam J.
LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than Pres. Joe BIDEN (Watch)
Sam J.
University of Oregon Has an Unhinged Employee Openly Encouraging Trump Voters to Off Themselves
justmindy
DRAG THEM! Scott Jennings Takes Rick Wilson, Jonah Goldberg, and ALL Never Trump Toadies APART (WATCH)
Sam J.
Too DELISH! --> Media Matters' Pres. Cries Because 'Right-Wing Misinformation Machine' BEAT HIM (Watch)
Sam J.
GET THE NET! Rachel Maddow Continues Post-Trump-Win MELTDOWN in Frothy-Mouthed, Unglued Rant (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those Missing Biden Votes From 2020 and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement