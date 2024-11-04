BREAKING: Huge News as Joe Rogan Officially Endorses Donald Trump
JD Vance Demonstrates Shrinkflation Under Biden-Harris
Former Obama Spokesman Sad That Megyn Kelly Fell for Russian Disinformation About Doug...
New York Times Thinks Biden's Legacy Will Be His Success in Lowering Border...
Whoopi Goldberg Would Like to See Liz Cheney Head the FBI or CIA
Musk at Dusk: Joe Rogan Drops Surprise Podcast Interview with Elon on Eve...
VIP
Go Vote and Keep the Faith
WATCH: Former VP Candidate Nicole Shanahan Shares Inspiring 'Unity 2024' Ad
PERFECT: Kamala's Closing Message in Pennsylvania is EVERY BIT as Cringe as Her...
Professor Says to Remember January 6 in the Voting Booth
This Is a Problem Unique to YOU, Dear! Watch Stormy Daniels Say We...
This Is YOUR PARTY: Alyssa Farah Griffin Gets Reminder It's the LEFT Who...
VIP
Thoughts from a Mom Whose Daughter Was Mere Yards from a Mass Shooting...
Catherine Herridge: Doesn't Hung Cao Deserve Equal Time After an SNL Skit With...

Down Ballot Deep Dive: It's The Bottom of the 9th in Pennsylvania, Will The Mighty Casey Strike Out

Eric V.  |  8:45 PM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Election day is on Tuesday and, as one would expect, national attention is hyper-focused on the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris but the balance of power in Congress is also at stake. Down Ballot Deep Dive will look at a few interesting House and Senate races nationwide that could affect that balance of power.

Advertisement

It was the bottom of the ninth and Mudville was down by two runs, two on and two out when the Mighty Casey came up to bat. Casey took two strikes and then swung for the fences... STRIKE THREE!

Like the Mighty Casey in the famous Ernest Thayer poem, incumbent Senator Bob Casey is swinging for the fences in his bid to retain his Senate seat. He may not be down two; most polls have this race within the margin of error. The problem for Casey is that just a few short months ago, he was ahead by as many as nine points and there's no telling where the freefall will end. Will the Mighty Casey strike out?

His Republican challenger, Dave McCormick, is on the mound. He has the momentum at his back and he's throwing heat. 

'Bob Casey went to the Senate to change Washington and Washington changed Bob Casey' 

Strike One!

McCormick has successfully labeled Casey as a Washington insider. While Casey has been desperately trying to separate himself from Kamala Harris. He recently bailed on a Harris campaign event in Erie County where he was scheduled to speak and even ran campaign ads attempting to align himself with President Trump's agenda. 

Recommended

Musk at Dusk: Joe Rogan Drops Surprise Podcast Interview with Elon on Eve of Election
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The approach hasn't been working. McCormick has been gaining endorsements from traditionally Democrat unions.

An IAFF Local endorsing a Republican?

Strike Two!

The pressure is on Casey. If he hopes to win he needs to close strong. He hasn't been challenged like this in eighteen years and it's clear he isn't sure what to do.

Two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Casey is down to his last strike.

Here's the pitch... He swings...

Will Bob Casey strike out?

Tags: DEMOCRAT PENNSYLVANIA PHILADELPHIA PITTSBURGH REPUBLICAN SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Musk at Dusk: Joe Rogan Drops Surprise Podcast Interview with Elon on Eve of Election
Warren Squire
Former Obama Spokesman Sad That Megyn Kelly Fell for Russian Disinformation About Doug Emhoff
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
JD Vance Demonstrates Shrinkflation Under Biden-Harris
Brett T.
PERFECT: Kamala's Closing Message in Pennsylvania is EVERY BIT as Cringe as Her Entire Campaign
Grateful Calvin
This Is YOUR PARTY: Alyssa Farah Griffin Gets Reminder It's the LEFT Who Riot When They Lose
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Musk at Dusk: Joe Rogan Drops Surprise Podcast Interview with Elon on Eve of Election Warren Squire
Advertisement