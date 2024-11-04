Down Ballot Deep Dive: It's The Bottom of the 9th in Pennsylvania, Will The Mighty Casey Strike Out

Election day is on Tuesday and, as one would expect, national attention is hyper-focused on the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris but the balance of power in Congress is also at stake. Down Ballot Deep Dive will look at a few interesting House and Senate races nationwide that could affect that balance of power.

It was the bottom of the ninth and Mudville was down by two runs, two on and two out when the Mighty Casey came up to bat. Casey took two strikes and then swung for the fences... STRIKE THREE!

Like the Mighty Casey in the famous Ernest Thayer poem, incumbent Senator Bob Casey is swinging for the fences in his bid to retain his Senate seat. He may not be down two; most polls have this race within the margin of error. The problem for Casey is that just a few short months ago, he was ahead by as many as nine points and there's no telling where the freefall will end. Will the Mighty Casey strike out?

His Republican challenger, Dave McCormick, is on the mound. He has the momentum at his back and he's throwing heat.

I’m a seventh-generation Pennsylvanian, West Point grad, combat veteran, businessman, and political outsider who’s running to make sure the America I love is available for my children and yours.



Bob Casey isn’t just part of the problem — he is the problem.



He’s a weak, liberal… pic.twitter.com/Z6rGXDDJeS — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) October 4, 2024

'Bob Casey went to the Senate to change Washington and Washington changed Bob Casey'

Strike One!

McCormick has successfully labeled Casey as a Washington insider. While Casey has been desperately trying to separate himself from Kamala Harris. He recently bailed on a Harris campaign event in Erie County where he was scheduled to speak and even ran campaign ads attempting to align himself with President Trump's agenda.

Bob Casey just attacked President Trump as a 'threat to democracy' — saying this “threat” is “even greater today” than a few years ago.



At the same time, Casey is running ads in PA pretending to be Trump’s best friend.



A classic DC move.pic.twitter.com/4173762gln — McCormick War Room (@TeamMcCormickPA) October 23, 2024

The approach hasn't been working. McCormick has been gaining endorsements from traditionally Democrat unions.

NEW: Philly Firefighters Union DITCH incumbent Senator Bob Casey & endorse Republican Dave McCormick! This will help flip the Senate!!



"I live in Philly, which is a deep blue city & I'm seeing a LOT of Trump signs on people's lawns." WOW!👇 pic.twitter.com/2KJZeQOUpj — Michelle #AmericaFirst (@MichelleRM68) October 26, 2024

An IAFF Local endorsing a Republican?

Strike Two!

The pressure is on Casey. If he hopes to win he needs to close strong. He hasn't been challenged like this in eighteen years and it's clear he isn't sure what to do.

Bob Casey’s closing TV ad in Pennsylvania hugs Trump once again, and does not mention Kamala Harris at all.



What’s that tell you? — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 4, 2024

Two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Casey is down to his last strike.

Here's the pitch... He swings...

Will Bob Casey strike out?