CYA Time! Dem Sen. Casey Thinks Trump's Going to Win Pennsylvania (Judging From This Campaign Ad)

Pennsylvania's one of the massive swing states in this year's election, and Democrat Sen. Bob Casey, who's facing a challenge from Republican Dave McCormick, seems to know he's walking a high wire without a net.

Advertisement

A few days ago Kamala Harris was campaigning in Pennsylvania, and the Democrat nominee explains that incumbent Sen. Bob Casey was not in attendance at her rally because he was "out doing what he needs to get reelected."

It doesn't come as a shock to know that what Casey needs to do to get reelected is to not be seen with Joe Biden or Kamala Harris or be connected to their policies. As a matter of fact, it looks like the Democrat senator would rather be aligned with Trump than Biden or Harris:

Bob Casey thinks Donald Trump is going to win Pennsylvania.



That’s the only way to explain Casey’s new ad, which ALIGNS HIM WITH TRUMP.



He bucks Biden by name, and does not mention Kamala Harris at all.



An endangered Dem is RUNNING AWAY FROM HARRIS AND WITH TRUMP.



Just huge. pic.twitter.com/AZfcVeM02E — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 18, 2024

That's called "hedging your bets," Dem senator-style.

Bob Casey cozying up to Trump in ads and bragging he “bucked Biden” is the surest sign of who is leading in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/kgC6f5H7a3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 18, 2024

D

Wow. The Biden-Harris policies are kryptonite for Democrats. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) October 18, 2024

Even Kamala Harris doesn't want to be associated with Biden-Harris policies. "A new way forward" and "turn the page"? Please.

Yes, both Democratic senators think Trump is going to win Pennsylvania. https://t.co/oFpKRyQSyi — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) October 18, 2024

They’re now distancing themselves from

Biden and Kamala to save their own ass.



Rats fleeing a sinking ship. https://t.co/wXcZoODtN6 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 18, 2024

Casey's not alone either:

Endangered Democrat Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin too!



Aligning herself with Trump and not mentioning Kamala Harris, the presidential nominee of her party, at all.



Oh, man. The Harris team cannot be happy. https://t.co/XK1y44KLeY pic.twitter.com/1mjJFsZwC7 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 18, 2024

It's not difficult to tell which way the Dems think the wind is blowing at the moment.