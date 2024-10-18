Check Out All the Super RAD and Totally Awesome New Perks We're Offering...
CYA Time! Dem Sen. Casey Thinks Trump's Going to Win Pennsylvania (Judging From This Campaign Ad)

Doug P.  |  5:15 PM on October 18, 2024
Pennsylvania's one of the massive swing states in this year's election, and Democrat Sen. Bob Casey, who's facing a challenge from Republican Dave McCormick, seems to know he's walking a high wire without a net. 

A few days ago Kamala Harris was campaigning in Pennsylvania, and the Democrat nominee explains that incumbent Sen. Bob Casey was not in attendance at her rally because he was "out doing what he needs to get reelected."

It doesn't come as a shock to know that what Casey needs to do to get reelected is to not be seen with Joe Biden or Kamala Harris or be connected to their policies. As a matter of fact, it looks like the Democrat senator would rather be aligned with Trump than Biden or Harris:

That's called "hedging your bets," Dem senator-style. 

D

Even Kamala Harris doesn't want to be associated with Biden-Harris policies. "A new way forward" and "turn the page"? Please.

Casey's not alone either:

It's not difficult to tell which way the Dems think the wind is blowing at the moment.

