Kamala Harris at Pa. Rally Explains Why Dem Sen. Casey Didn't Attend (and We Do NOT Doubt This)

Kamala Harris was campaigning in Pennsylvania Monday and for a change said something that's totally believable.

Democrat Sen. Bob Casey is running for reelection against Republican Dave McCormick, but for some reason Casey didn't attend the Harris rally. Why? Well, here's Kamala Harris to explain:

Kamala Harris says Senator Bob Casey isn't there because he's "out doing what he needs to do to get re-elected."pic.twitter.com/5AJCBAjMHS — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 14, 2024

We don't doubt that!

(It's really because vulnerable Democrats don't want to be seen anywhere near her) pic.twitter.com/lxXK8P4dQr — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

In reality, Casey wasn’t there because what he “needs to do to get reelected” is NOT be seen on the same stage with Kamala Harris.

Rats flee a sinking ship — Jodi (@APLMom) October 15, 2024

Pretty much.

Sounds to me like Bob Casey recognizes a sinking ship and has already jumped overboard. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) October 15, 2024

Bob Casey wants NO PART of Kamala — aka (@akafacehots) October 14, 2024

If Harris was on the upswing Casey would have had no problem appearing at her rally.

Bob Casey not being in the critical swing county of Erie with Kamala is proof that she’s toxic in Pennsylvania & that they’re both in serious trouble here. https://t.co/v0xYJbYe8X — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) October 15, 2024

It's worth noting that Dave McCormick's debate against Bob Casey is on Tuesday night, so maybe that helps explain the Dem's attempt to keep some distance from the sinking Harris campaign.