Bill Kristol: John Kelly and Jim Mattis Need to Cut Ads for Kamala...
Donald Trump Biopic 'The Apprentice' Bombs Big-Time
Gwen Walz Puts on Her Teacher Glasses and Gives Us an Assignment
After a Gang Beats an Apartment Worker to a Pulp, Twitter Wonders What...
GRASPING AT STRAWS: Lefty 'Doc' Thinks He's Found a Gotcha by Attacking Vance's...
Bill Clinton Says ‘We’ve Gotta Have Someone Come Here’ to Grow the Economy
VIP
While NASA Whines About White Supremacy, Elon Musk Reaches for the Stars
In an Effort To Run Cover for Kamala, Her Book Publisher Commits a...
CUE LEFTY MELTDOWNS! Las Vegas Review-Journal Endorses Trump With SCATHING Rebuke of Kamal...
Meh: Politico Says No One Cares That Trump Hasn’t Released His Tax Returns
DESPERATE Kamala Harris Tries to Win Back Black Men With Last-Minute Policy Proposals
Hunter Biden Laptop Story Broke Four Years Ago Today
WATCH: Iranian Activist DESTROYS Ta-Nehisi Coates and Trevor Noah Over Their Straight-Up S...
James Carville Says Trump Will Use the Military to Round Up Young Black...

Kamala Harris at Pa. Rally Explains Why Dem Sen. Casey Didn't Attend (and We Do NOT Doubt This)

Doug P.  |  10:15 PM on October 14, 2024
Meme screenshot

Kamala Harris was campaigning in Pennsylvania Monday and for a change said something that's totally believable. 

Democrat Sen. Bob Casey is running for reelection against Republican Dave McCormick, but for some reason Casey didn't attend the Harris rally. Why? Well, here's Kamala Harris to explain: 

Advertisement

We don't doubt that!

In reality, Casey wasn’t there because what he “needs to do to get reelected” is NOT be seen on the same stage with Kamala Harris.

Pretty much.

Recommended

In an Effort To Run Cover for Kamala, Her Book Publisher Commits a Major E-mail Snafu
justmindy
Advertisement

If Harris was on the upswing Casey would have had no problem appearing at her rally. 

It's worth noting that Dave McCormick's debate against Bob Casey is on Tuesday night, so maybe that helps explain the Dem's attempt to keep some distance from the sinking Harris campaign.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

In an Effort To Run Cover for Kamala, Her Book Publisher Commits a Major E-mail Snafu
justmindy
Bill Kristol: John Kelly and Jim Mattis Need to Cut Ads for Kamala Harris
Brett T.
WATCH: Iranian Activist DESTROYS Ta-Nehisi Coates and Trevor Noah Over Their Straight-Up Support of Jihad
Amy Curtis
After a Gang Beats an Apartment Worker to a Pulp, Twitter Wonders What Martha Raddatz Has to Say Now
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
GRASPING AT STRAWS: Lefty 'Doc' Thinks He's Found a Gotcha by Attacking Vance's Use of 'Wife' and 'Kids'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
In an Effort To Run Cover for Kamala, Her Book Publisher Commits a Major E-mail Snafu justmindy
Advertisement