All We Have to Do is Vote! Powerful Closing Message From the Trump Campaign

Eric V.  |  9:40 PM on November 01, 2024
meme

Voter turnout is everything! With mail-in and early voting well underway, it is critically important for the Trump campaign to get every supporter they possibly can to get to the polls and cast their vote.

Advertisement

With just days left until the 2024 Presidential election, both candidates have made their case to the American people. In the final hours, it's time to close the deal and inspire voters to get to the polls and cast their votes.  The Trump campaign has released a powerful new video that delivers that message perfectly.

Watch.

 This is the kind of ad that can inspire supporters to crawl over broken glass to vote.

Make no mistake, this election is close. We can not take anything for granted. We need to get out the vote.

Surrogates and supporters are getting in on the act too.

This is the key. Elections belong to 'We the people'. Not candidates or political parties. We decide who will be the next leader of the free world, the next President of the United States. So long as we show up.

Swamp the vote has been a mantra of the Trump campaign. It's not just enough to win, We need to win big! 

Now this is how you use a football analogy!

Harris is not winning this election. If the polls are accurate, Trump sweeps all of the swing states. If the polls are not accurate, they have never been inaccurate towards Republicans, so Trump sweeps all of the swing states. This does not mean we play prevent defense. We continue to score more and more votes. We should be motivated by a decisive slaughter of the Democrat Marxist‘s ideology. Our goal should be 400 electoral votes not 270. This needs to be a slaughter.

The stage is set but this is no time for complacency. A Donald Trump victory is ripe for the taking.

All we have to do is vote!

