VIP
It's the Four-Year Anniversary of the 'Russian Disinformation' Letter
White Dude for Harris Chris Mowrey Appeals to Straight White Males
VIP
Do Not Let Yourself Be Ruled by Toddlers or Tyrants
Website Assures Women They Don't Have to Tell Their Husbands Who They Voted...
London Calling: Politico Says U.K. Government Is WORRIED About Our Presidential Election
Vanity Fair Reports That a Second Trump Term Could Be the End of...
Maureen Dowd Thinks It's a 'Scandal' for the Catholic Church to Welcome Trump...
LOVE to See It! Trump Rises As The Atlantic Sinks Deeper Into Media...
CNN Guest Can’t Find One Arab American Who’s Voting for Kamala Harris
CNN's Bakari Sellers Is 'Confused' About Catholicism, Twitter Helps Him Realize How Dumb...
Ad: Successful Black Man Loses His Chance With the Ladies by Not Voting
EMBARRASSING: Pete Buttigieg Finds Thirty Michigan Voters Who Are 'Fired Up' for Kamala
Network News Leads Off With the 'Trump Is Exhausted' Story
Ilhan Omar Basically Writes the Ads for the Trump Campaign with her Latest...

Trump Caps Wild Weekend in Pittsburgh With Football and Cookies

Eric V.  |  11:30 PM on October 19, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Pennsylvania is undoubtedly a focal point in the 2024 presidential election. Residents have become accustomed to endless TV ads, stuffed mailboxes, and even the occasional canvasser knocking on their doors. Both campaigns have been relentlessly criss-crossing the state looking for any advantage in a race with razor-thin margins.

Advertisement

Recent rumors have circulated that internal polling from both camps is starting to show a swing in momentum toward the Trump campaign. Trump and his surrogates have been pressing that advantage with events and rallies in the Greater Pittsburgh region. But evidence of Trump's momentum may have come from Senator Bob Casey.

Casey is running for reelection against Dave McCormick and, until recently, had a comfortable 9-point lead. The polls have tightened and are now within the margin of error. Casey has been avoiding Harris like the plague, then he released this ad on Friday. Those internals must be brutal!

Meanwhile, in Oakmont, PA the famous Oakmont Bakery is also running a poll. Cookies with images of both candidates are being sold and the results aren't even close!

That's a pretty good start to the weekend for Team Trump. Saturday would bring another huge crowd at a rally in Latrobe, PA. A couple of former Steeler greats would get the crowd fired up.

Recommended

NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala Fox Interview
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Antonio Brown and LeVeon Bell may not make national news, but this is Pittsburgh, and they were Steelers.

But the night's biggest surprise would come when Donald Trump called local Steel Workers to the stage.

Union voters have been the lifeblood of Democrat politics in Pennsylvania for generations. Rank and file Steel Workers joining Teamsters, Firefighters, and Police supporting Trump could mean big trouble for Kamala Harris! No wonder Casey is putting as much distance as possible between himself and Harris.

Trump's weekend doesn't end in Latrobe. The Steelers are playing the New York Jets on Sunday night and Trump will be attending the game.

Advertisement

Trump hanging out with 70,000 screaming Yinzers after a solid 10-hour tailgate party! Now that's must-see TV! Speaking of tailgating, campaign surrogates will be making a day of it as well.

There you have it. Trump is surging, Casey is reeling, and Kamala? Well, Kamala can't even sell a cookie!

Are you ready for some football?

Tags: FOOTBALL KAMALA HARRIS PENNSYLVANIA PITTSBURGH POLLS RALLY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala Fox Interview
Grateful Calvin
CNN's Bakari Sellers Is 'Confused' About Catholicism, Twitter Helps Him Realize How Dumb He Is
Grateful Calvin
White Dude for Harris Chris Mowrey Appeals to Straight White Males
Brett T.
Democrats Have a Man Problem, and This Thread Shows WHY the Left Won't Solve It Anytime Soon
Amy Curtis
Ilhan Omar Basically Writes the Ads for the Trump Campaign with her Latest Rhetoric
justmindy
Maureen Dowd Thinks It's a 'Scandal' for the Catholic Church to Welcome Trump to Al Smith Dinner
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala Fox Interview Grateful Calvin
Advertisement