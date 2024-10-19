Trump Caps Wild Weekend in Pittsburgh With Football and Cookies

Pennsylvania is undoubtedly a focal point in the 2024 presidential election. Residents have become accustomed to endless TV ads, stuffed mailboxes, and even the occasional canvasser knocking on their doors. Both campaigns have been relentlessly criss-crossing the state looking for any advantage in a race with razor-thin margins.

Recent rumors have circulated that internal polling from both camps is starting to show a swing in momentum toward the Trump campaign. Trump and his surrogates have been pressing that advantage with events and rallies in the Greater Pittsburgh region. But evidence of Trump's momentum may have come from Senator Bob Casey.

Casey is running for reelection against Dave McCormick and, until recently, had a comfortable 9-point lead. The polls have tightened and are now within the margin of error. Casey has been avoiding Harris like the plague, then he released this ad on Friday. Those internals must be brutal!

People ask me all the time how is Pennsylvania going? This Bob Casey for Senate ad might give you a hint. I’m curious how the Harris people and PA Dems feel about this new ad & how Harris donors feel about their money is being used to promote Trump. https://t.co/rcp4EnGzpe — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) October 18, 2024

Meanwhile, in Oakmont, PA the famous Oakmont Bakery is also running a poll. Cookies with images of both candidates are being sold and the results aren't even close!

President Trump is DOMINATING cookie sales at this Pittsburgh area bakery.



"We didn't find anyone buying Harris cookies." pic.twitter.com/bcwuYZJV2x — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 19, 20

That's a pretty good start to the weekend for Team Trump. Saturday would bring another huge crowd at a rally in Latrobe, PA. A couple of former Steeler greats would get the crowd fired up.

Antonio Brown and LeVeon Bell may not make national news, but this is Pittsburgh, and they were Steelers.

NFL Legend Antonio Brown has officially endorsed Trump, saying he relates with Trump overcoming adversity



"Donald Trump... knows success, and he knows what it takes to make America great again and to be real."



The culture is fully on Trump's side. We never had it this good… pic.twitter.com/6xkM3cURXm — George (@BehizyTweets) October 19, 2024

But the night's biggest surprise would come when Donald Trump called local Steel Workers to the stage.

🚨HAPPENING NOW🚨



STEELWORKERS in LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA come on stage and endorse President Trump!



Wait for it, the hard hat is going on…LET’S GO! #TrumpRally #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/kKlvVRP0de — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 19, 2024

Union voters have been the lifeblood of Democrat politics in Pennsylvania for generations. Rank and file Steel Workers joining Teamsters, Firefighters, and Police supporting Trump could mean big trouble for Kamala Harris! No wonder Casey is putting as much distance as possible between himself and Harris.

Trump's weekend doesn't end in Latrobe. The Steelers are playing the New York Jets on Sunday night and Trump will be attending the game.

Former President Trump is expected to be at Acrisure Stadium as the Steelers take on the New York Jets Sunday. https://t.co/BN31LM3yyl — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) October 19, 2024

Trump hanging out with 70,000 screaming Yinzers after a solid 10-hour tailgate party! Now that's must-see TV! Speaking of tailgating, campaign surrogates will be making a day of it as well.

There you have it. Trump is surging, Casey is reeling, and Kamala? Well, Kamala can't even sell a cookie!

Are you ready for some football?