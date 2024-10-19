Photo of Trump at Al Smith Dinner Spawns Hilarious Copy Pasta

They're All Yours Canada: Democrats Have Driven Their Voters Insane
Eric V.  |  9:10 AM on October 19, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Love him or hate him you can't deny Trump made a big splash at the Al Smith dinner. He killed it! He was very funny. More importantly, he showed up. Kamala Harris became the first presidential candidate to blow off the event since Mondale and we know how that election ended for him. Kamala did submit a cringy video which, at best, fell flat with the crowd. Overall it was a great night for The Donald. That great night turned into a great day on X. A particular picture of Trump has been circulating as a copy pasta and we're here for it.

We've all been there. That first basket is empty and the wait begins. It's funny and it got the ball rolling!

Yes that's a fart joke and yes, we're laughing like a bunch of 8th graders telling fart jokes!

It's about to go down! But you know, it could be worse!

As we understand it she stormed out of the house, jumped into her new Corvette, and sped away!

Yes that's another fart joke, and yes were still laughing like a bunch of 8th graders telling fart jokes!

Savor it as if that glass were filled with liberal tears!

Never change X. Never Change!

