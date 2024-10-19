Photo of Trump at Al Smith Dinner Spawns Hilarious Copy Pasta

Love him or hate him you can't deny Trump made a big splash at the Al Smith dinner. He killed it! He was very funny. More importantly, he showed up. Kamala Harris became the first presidential candidate to blow off the event since Mondale and we know how that election ended for him. Kamala did submit a cringy video which, at best, fell flat with the crowd. Overall it was a great night for The Donald. That great night turned into a great day on X. A particular picture of Trump has been circulating as a copy pasta and we're here for it.

Me waiting for the waiter to bring a bread basket refill. pic.twitter.com/6rYtZUOLwW — Leslie (@LesInReality) October 18, 2024

We've all been there. That first basket is empty and the wait begins. It's funny and it got the ball rolling!

Me waiting for everyone at the reception to smell that SBD fart I just laid. https://t.co/80FOqJNmN6 pic.twitter.com/C9Q8P1YGdg — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) October 18, 2024

Yes that's a fart joke and yes, we're laughing like a bunch of 8th graders telling fart jokes!

Me at the Thanksgiving table, when my liberal relatives start talking about "government solutions." https://t.co/VlIDrqXkzf pic.twitter.com/fXEXPVWQOo — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 18, 2024

It's about to go down! But you know, it could be worse!

Me at the Thanksgiving table after I ask my cousin how her OnlyFans account is doing. pic.twitter.com/ISK7K7dhU3 — Brad Slager: A Folksy Coach & Joyful As a K-Hive! (@MartiniShark) October 18, 2024

As we understand it she stormed out of the house, jumped into her new Corvette, and sped away!

When it’s silent, but deadly. pic.twitter.com/wSJMbyLSxB — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) October 18, 2024

Yes that's another fart joke, and yes were still laughing like a bunch of 8th graders telling fart jokes!

Me waiting for the onslaught of whiny, weepy, unhinged Lefties angry about my last Kamala post. pic.twitter.com/22uFW8NWAW — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 18, 2024

Savor it as if that glass were filled with liberal tears!

Never change X. Never Change!