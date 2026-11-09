First Excerpt From Biden's Memoir Focuses on 2 Predictable Things: Trump and Lies

First, a quick note: We're going to refer to it as "Joe Biden's memoir" even though we all know there are better odds that White House chief of staff Stephen Miller will come out in favor of open borders than that Biden wrote his own book.

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However, the first excerpt from Biden's memoir is out, and it's clear that Joe plans to officially end his political career the same way he started it: Lying his a** off.

A first excerpt from Joe Biden's memoir: https://t.co/zgPaFYpDC7 — Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) November 9, 2026

The guy who oversaw the botched and disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal should take all the seats when it comes to saying anybody else did something shameful.

@YAppelbaum It’s a Biden memoir and the person who wrote it starts talking about Trump. — Bradley J. Cude (@Bradley_Cude) November 9, 2026

Can Hillary Clinton's "memoir" all about Trump be far behind?

@YAppelbaum they were armed? i don't remember anyone shooting at the Capitol Police — Scott Hendricks (@scottndricks) November 9, 2026

Whoever actually wrote Biden's memoir knew that filling it with lies would make it seem more authentic.

@YAppelbaum Here we go again. "Armed". 🤥 Are we next gonna hear about the 5 cops MURDERED IN COLD BLOOD on January 6? 🤥 — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) November 9, 2026

What's enraging here -- and mind you this does not erase responsibility for anyone involved in J6 -- is that Biden and Democrats let thousands escape responsibility the previous summer for burning down cities and attacking cops. And they allowed it to win an election! — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 9, 2026

The selective outrage and hypocrisy from Team Biden is not unexpected.

@YAppelbaum They came armed? The lies and fabrication of the left knows no bounds. — CriticalThinker (@CriticalofGov) November 9, 2026

@YAppelbaum Memoir 😂 — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 9, 2026

If Biden actually wrote it the book would be called an "I Can't Rememoir."

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Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

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