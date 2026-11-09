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First Excerpt From Biden's Memoir Focuses on 2 Predictable Things: Trump and Lies

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 09, 2026 12:46 PM
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First Excerpt From Biden's Memoir Focuses on 2 Predictable Things: Trump and Lies
Twitchy

First, a quick note: We're going to refer to it as "Joe Biden's memoir" even though we all know there are better odds that White House chief of staff Stephen Miller will come out in favor of open borders than that Biden wrote his own book. 

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However, the first excerpt from Biden's memoir is out, and it's clear that Joe plans to officially end his political career the same way he started it: Lying his a** off. 

The guy who oversaw the botched and disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal should take all the seats when it comes to saying anybody else did something shameful. 

Can Hillary Clinton's "memoir" all about Trump be far behind?

Whoever actually wrote Biden's memoir knew that filling it with lies would make it seem more authentic. 

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The selective outrage and hypocrisy from Team Biden is not unexpected.

If Biden actually wrote it the book would be called an "I Can't Rememoir." 

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Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics AFGHANISTAN | DONALD TRUMP | JANUARY 6 | JOE BIDEN

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