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California's Got a New Mortgage Lending Program That Sounds Familiar (What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong?)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 06, 2026 1:50 PM
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California's Got a New Mortgage Lending Program That Sounds Familiar (What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong?)
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There's an old phrase that goes "those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it." 

That was the first thing that came to mind after running across a story about California voters passing Prop 37, which does this: 

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How could this genius plan possibly implode quickly?

And because it's a Democrat-run state and will be for at least four more years, you just knew that the program backed by taxpayers would be available to illegal aliens. 

Of course. 

Most common reaction we've seen to the passage of Prop 37? "What could possibly go wrong?"

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When it all goes south, California Democrats will try to blame Trump or say it was because Elon Musk doesn't pay enough in taxes. 

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ECONOMY | ILLEGAL ALIEN

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