Let's Flash Back to Where Ilhan Omar Held a Campaign Event vs Who Was Sentenced to Prison This Week

As many fraudsters are currently learning, the FA phase has ended and the FO era has been entered.

Here's the latest example:

A man who played a major role in defrauding a federal food program in Minnesota was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison, the latest punishment in a sprawling scheme to collect millions of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic by claiming to have fed needy children. The depth of fraud in Minnesota — dozens of people have been convicted — has repeatedly drawn the attention of President Donald Trump, who ridiculed the Democratic governor for failing to stop it and partly cited it as grounds for an extraordinary immigration crackdown in the state’s largest cities. Salim Said operated Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis, which specialized in dishes from Somalia.

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Has anybody heard any Democrats saying a word about this? The Left likes to say Republicans are the party "taking food out of the mouths of children" and their side is literally doing that via fraudulent activities.

This is probably a total coincidence (cue massive eye roll) but earlier this year, Rep. Ilhan Omar held a campaign event at the same restaurant.

Campaign event for Ilhan Omar at the Safari Restaurant whose owner was just sentenced to 30 years in prison for the $250 million feeding our future fraud scheme https://t.co/BajtFSHWNx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 29, 2026

Color us shocked!

You can't even make this up. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 29, 2026

Because you don't have to, unfortunately.

@libsoftiktok yes, They are mocking Americans to show how above the law she is. — Mat/Hew (@HewTecHBSCC) October 29, 2026

@libsoftiktok @GlobalMonitor_1 Ilhan Omar held her campaign events free of charge at the safari restaurant and the restaurant was one of the earliest sponsors of her rise in political stature The reason she never condemned the Somalian fraudsters because they are her close friends and family https://t.co/KjzkrzfUC0 — easttowestt 🌍 (@westtoeastt) October 29, 2026

And we've only seen the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the fraud.

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