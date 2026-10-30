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Let's Flash Back to Where Ilhan Omar Held a Campaign Event vs Who Was Sentenced to Prison This Week

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 30, 2026 9:35 AM
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Let's Flash Back to Where Ilhan Omar Held a Campaign Event vs Who Was Sentenced to Prison This Week
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As many fraudsters are currently learning, the FA phase has ended and the FO era has been entered.

Here's the latest example

A man who played a major role in defrauding a federal food program in Minnesota was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison, the latest punishment in a sprawling scheme to collect millions of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic by claiming to have fed needy children. 

The depth of fraud in Minnesota — dozens of people have been convicted — has repeatedly drawn the attention of President Donald Trump, who ridiculed the Democratic governor for failing to stop it and partly cited it as grounds for an extraordinary immigration crackdown in the state’s largest cities. 

Salim Said operated Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis, which specialized in dishes from Somalia.

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Has anybody heard any Democrats saying a word about this? The Left likes to say Republicans are the party "taking food out of the mouths of children" and their side is literally doing that via fraudulent activities. 

This is probably a total coincidence (cue massive eye roll) but earlier this year, Rep. Ilhan Omar held a campaign event at the same restaurant. 

Color us shocked!

Because you don't have to, unfortunately. 

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And we've only seen the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the fraud. 

*****

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News Topics COVID-19 | DONALD TRUMP | FRAUD | ILHAN OMAR | MINNESOTA

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