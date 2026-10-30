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Here's Where There Are 'Affordability' Issues (and What Would Make Them MUCH Worse)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 30, 2026 12:33 PM
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Here's Where There Are 'Affordability' Issues (and What Would Make Them MUCH Worse)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

One word we've been hearing repeatedly with the midterm elections approaching is "affordability," and it is a very real problem that needs addressing. From gas to groceries to healthcare, the cost of living is up. According to InflationCalculator.com (via Grok), $100 in 2016 has roughly the same buying power as $138 in 2026.

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I'm no expert in economics and as a result won't weigh in too much on what will make everything more affordable, but I am VERY certain about what will only make things worse: Voting for Democrats to retake the House and Senate (and perhaps even the White House in two years).  

The Democrats who brought us the Inflation Reduction Act that only worsened inflation and tried to blame "Putin's price hikes" for it when President Autopen was in office are not going to make things more affordable. 

The Democrats who voted to pass the Affordable Care Act which made healthcare more expensive are campaigning on "healthcare for all"? No thanks. As P.J. O'Rourke once wrote, if you think healthcare is expensive now, wait until it's "free."

That brings us to energy costs, including the price of gasoline. We're expected to believe that the Democrats, some of which have vowed to get rid of fossil fuels, suddenly care about bringing down the price of gas?

Maybe Padilla could explain why a gallon of gas is about $2 more a gallon than in many other states. 

Look at states with the highest gas prices and then look at which party runs those states. It's not a coincidence.

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Here in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed is doing the same thing.

Oh, sure, sure.

That got out, so another flip-flop ensued:

He's lying as usual, and so are the rest of the Democrats pretending to want lower gas prices. 

And let's not even get started on how much an open border affects "affordability" for Americans (not to mention the cost in lives). 

The solution to all issues of "affordability" starts by making sure the Democrats do not get put back in power or we ain't seen nothin' yet. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ALEX PADILLA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | INFLATION

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