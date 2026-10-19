Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Rioter in France Accidentally Ignites His Pants and Takes X by Storm

In the U.S., Democrats like Rep. Ro Khanna are saying that the "protests" in France are only happening because students want safe schools, smaller classrooms and an end to wealth inequality (that effort backfired hard on the California Democrat). Khanna's not going to do his part to solve the "wealth inequality" problem because so far he's keeping every penny of his $250 million net worth, while telling other lies in the process.

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From the high schools of France to the streets of Madrid to the universities of Tirana, young people are telling their governments the same thing: in an age of massive wealth inequality, they want a future they can believe in. In France, students and teachers are asking for safe schools, enough teachers and smaller classes. In Spain, for affordable rent and housing. In Albania, for good jobs and an end to corruption. @JDVance says this is what happens when a nation lets in too many immigrants from the global south. He is not just morally wrong, but misreading the moment. The is what happens when nations let wealth and power accumulate in the hands of a few. This is what happens when young people lose hope in their future. In America, let us listen to our young. We need an economic and political transformation. America's Next New Deal. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 19, 2026

Yeah, we're supposed to believe the "protesters" are just French students and teachers looking for improvements in the system. Meanwhile the rest of us have eyes and can actually see what's been happening.

The Louvre is calling it a "social movement":

🇫🇷 Chers visiteurs, en raison d’un mouvement social étudiant, le musée est fermé pour le moment. Nous vous prions de nous excuser de la gêne occasionnée. 🌍Dear visitors, due to student strikes the museum is currently closed. We apologise for the inconvenience. https://t.co/tNKFk3B9aj — Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) October 19, 2026

"Dear visitors, due to a student social movement, the museum is closed for the time being. We apologize for the inconvenience caused."

Oh, sure, sure.

There's a video going around that has "fiery but mostly peaceful" written all over it. Perhaps Rep. Khanna will blame this on wealth inequality. Here's the "social movement" in action when it backfires:

A looter in France accidentally sets his pants on fire. It takes him quite a while to get them off https://t.co/eNrkvIWo98 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2026

There's our FA/FO clip of the day!

@visegrad24 I hope this is one of the thugs who made the 80 year olds take off their clothes last night. Chef’s kiss 😂 — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) October 18, 2026

@visegrad24 Looters! They’re just like us — Lydia Moynihan (@LydiaMoynihan) October 18, 2026

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Here's a more fitting musical accompaniment:

@visegrad24 Fixed it for you. https://t.co/Ch4TY99qOB https://t.co/4HtXOZ2UUH — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) October 18, 2026

LOL.

@visegrad24 https://t.co/cdY4ue9X7Z — Diana Dukic (@diana_dukic) October 19, 2026

This may be the best thing I’ve seen on the internet today. A looter in France sets his own pants on fire. Sometimes that Karma b*tch comes at the perfect time. https://t.co/ihPvUhVlUn — Jen (@SweetTexanRose) October 19, 2026

Watching this on a loop right now 🔥😂 https://t.co/WHeglYFwut — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) October 19, 2026

Whoops!

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