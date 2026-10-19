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Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Rioter in France Accidentally Ignites His Pants and Takes X by Storm

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 19, 2026 4:20 PM
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Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Rioter in France Accidentally Ignites His Pants and Takes X by Storm
Meme

In the U.S., Democrats like Rep. Ro Khanna are saying that the "protests" in France are only happening because students want safe schools, smaller classrooms and an end to wealth inequality (that effort backfired hard on the California Democrat). Khanna's not going to do his part to solve the "wealth inequality" problem because so far he's keeping every penny of his $250 million net worth, while telling other lies in the process. 

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Yeah, we're supposed to believe the "protesters" are just French students and teachers looking for improvements in the system. Meanwhile the rest of us have eyes and can actually see what's been happening. 

The Louvre is calling it a "social movement":

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"Dear visitors, due to a student social movement, the museum is closed for the time being. We apologize for the inconvenience caused." 

Oh, sure, sure.

There's a video going around that has "fiery but mostly peaceful" written all over it. Perhaps Rep. Khanna will blame this on wealth inequality. Here's the "social movement" in action when it backfires: 

There's our FA/FO clip of the day!

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Here's a more fitting musical accompaniment: 

LOL.

Whoops!

*****

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News Topics EDUCATION | FRANCE | RIOTS | SOCIALISM

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