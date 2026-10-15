MAZE Obliterated Ted Lieu's Reason You Should Watch MS NOW With an Embarrassing Shot/Chaser

As we told you yesterday, MS NOW's Ken Dilanian had a bit of a "sources" fail after reporting that FBI Director Kash Patel had just landed in Russia.

Patel was, in fact, in Virginia at the time. Whoops!

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Today, I was proud to welcome @FBIDirectorKash to Lynchburg for a roundtable discussion I hosted with local law enforcement and students from Liberty University School of Law. Director Patel and I are committed to protecting victims, not criminals. We want the next generation to understand that our laws are meant to be enforced. We would not have a country without our men and women in uniform, and we are committed to ensuring they have the resources they need to protect and serve. — Congressman John McGuire (@RepJohnMcGuire) October 14, 2026

Congressman McGuire doesn't look very much like Putin.

Also, reporter friends, it’s not “FBI *says* Kash Patel is in Lynchburg VA.” He is literally there. There are time stamped photos and live streams showing it. Rep. John McGuire has tweeted it. He’s a “source familiar” if you will. — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 14, 2026

Back in 2024 we pointed and laughed at Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu for making his recommendation about the best way to avoid disinformation: Watch MSNBC.

MSNBC is of course MS NOW these days (new name, same Dem propaganda).

However, more than two years later, Lieu's suggestion for avoiding "fake news" flows even better with what Dilanian reported about Patel this week. Via @mazemoore, this is amazing:

MSDNC's Ken Dilanian is probably the best reporter of fake news in the country. https://t.co/yYP2KmVXDA — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 15, 2026

Just perfect.

Hahahahahaha this is why I follow Maze. 😂👏🏻👏🏻 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) October 15, 2026

@mazemoore He really does an amazing job at being the worst reporter. — MomToJust1Cat 🇺🇸 🐈‍⬛ (@Momto2_Cats) October 15, 2026

That's just what MS NOW does on a daily basis.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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