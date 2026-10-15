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MAZE Obliterated Ted Lieu's Reason You Should Watch MS NOW With an Embarrassing Shot/Chaser

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 15, 2026 2:50 PM
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MAZE Obliterated Ted Lieu's Reason You Should Watch MS NOW With an Embarrassing Shot/Chaser
Meme

As we told you yesterday, MS NOW's Ken Dilanian had a bit of a "sources" fail after reporting that FBI Director Kash Patel had just landed in Russia. 

Patel was, in fact, in Virginia at the time. Whoops!

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Congressman McGuire doesn't look very much like Putin. 

Back in 2024 we pointed and laughed at Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu for making his recommendation about the best way to avoid disinformation: Watch MSNBC.

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MSNBC is of course MS NOW these days (new name, same Dem propaganda). 

However, more than two years later, Lieu's suggestion for avoiding "fake news" flows even better with what Dilanian reported about Patel this week. Via @mazemoore, this is amazing: 

Just perfect. 

That's just what MS NOW does on a daily basis. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics FAKE NEWS | FBI | KASH PATEL | KEN DILANIAN | VIRGINIA

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