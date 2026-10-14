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Defiant CNN Releases Video Vowing to Continue 'Following the Facts' and Immediately Gets Dragged

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 14, 2026 2:23 PM
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Defiant CNN Releases Video Vowing to Continue 'Following the Facts' and Immediately Gets Dragged
CNN

CNN is among media outlets taking a victory lap, at least temporarily, after the latest judge's ruling on White House access:

A federal judge ruled late Tuesday that President Trump cannot ban news organizations from covering him at the White House because he does not like the nature of their coverage — at least, not until the matter goes to a formal trial.


U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly found that Trump's decision to bar more than 70 journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico violated their fundamental free speech in two separate ways as well as their due process rights. Both rights are enshrined in the Bill of Rights to the U.S. Constitution.

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Right on cue, CNN is out with another "we will not be deterred in bringing America nothing but truth and facts" video, which is as laughable as you might expect: 

Not mentioned is how the press has to a large degree become propagandists for one particular political party.

A lecture about the need for the media to "follow the facts" is particularly pitiful coming from CNN. 

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Remember when CNN told us about the "fiery but mostly peaceful" protests in 2020? Good times. 

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while laughably claiming to be unbiased. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics CNN | DONALD TRUMP | FIRST AMENDMENT | FREE SPEECH | WHITE HOUSE

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