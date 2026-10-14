Defiant CNN Releases Video Vowing to Continue 'Following the Facts' and Immediately Gets Dragged

CNN is among media outlets taking a victory lap, at least temporarily, after the latest judge's ruling on White House access:

A federal judge ruled late Tuesday that President Trump cannot ban news organizations from covering him at the White House because he does not like the nature of their coverage — at least, not until the matter goes to a formal trial.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly found that Trump's decision to bar more than 70 journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico violated their fundamental free speech in two separate ways as well as their due process rights. Both rights are enshrined in the Bill of Rights to the U.S. Constitution.

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Right on cue, CNN is out with another "we will not be deterred in bringing America nothing but truth and facts" video, which is as laughable as you might expect:

Freedom of the press is not optional. We’ll continue to follow the facts wherever they take us and to defend the right to do so every day. @CNN https://t.co/2JG1MLxdbw — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 14, 2026

"Freedom of the press is not optional." https://t.co/9u7dme2d5T — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 14, 2026

This new CNN spot features statements from Thomas Jefferson, Calvin Coolidge, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Barack Obama about the foundational role of a free and independent press in America — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 14, 2026

Not mentioned is how the press has to a large degree become propagandists for one particular political party.

CNN is out with another one of those pompous ads rivaling its apple and banana campaign. These people really think they are more important, have more constitutional rights, and are more revered by the Founders than you, the rubes out in the ether. https://t.co/4kuJ4HfqGA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 14, 2026

A lecture about the need for the media to "follow the facts" is particularly pitiful coming from CNN.

@CNNPR @CNN The “facts” CNN followed. https://t.co/ONJXx2TWCZ — WW (@Theurb) October 14, 2026

@CNNPR @CNN "facts" https://t.co/eeBw2FTcY1 — Vladamir Untruksur (@VladUntruksur) October 14, 2026

@CNNPR @CNN Yeah...keep following the facts, like @jaketapper — PoliticalOrdure (@PoliticalOrdure) October 14, 2026

@CNNPR @CNN follow the facts huh? https://t.co/cZ3XbdCAHw — frankdoooooks (@frankdoooooks) October 14, 2026

Remember when CNN told us about the "fiery but mostly peaceful" protests in 2020? Good times.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while laughably claiming to be unbiased.

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