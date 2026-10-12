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Secret Service Deputy Director Has a Harsh Reminder for Journos STILL Triggered by the 'Decoy Plane'

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 12, 2026 9:11 AM
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Secret Service Deputy Director Has a Harsh Reminder for Journos STILL Triggered by the 'Decoy Plane'
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

Back in August when President Trump was leaving Turkey, the Secret Service deemed a security threat from Iran to be credible and made plans accordingly. 

The president was taken to a separate plane while the traveling press and a couple of Trump Cabinet members were on what we've sarcastically called "the death jet" because of the media's over-the-top reaction. 

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Norah O'Donnell of "60 Minutes" interviewed the deputy director of the Secret Service and was reminded yet again what the security priorities are in such situations. 

Well, there it is! If that bothers the traveling press they're always free to book commercial flights

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The media — especially the White House press — always have a knack for making most stories about themselves and this one was no different. 

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News Topics 60 MINUTES | DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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