Secret Service Deputy Director Has a Harsh Reminder for Journos STILL Triggered by the 'Decoy Plane'

Back in August when President Trump was leaving Turkey, the Secret Service deemed a security threat from Iran to be credible and made plans accordingly.

The president was taken to a separate plane while the traveling press and a couple of Trump Cabinet members were on what we've sarcastically called "the death jet" because of the media's over-the-top reaction.

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Norah O'Donnell of "60 Minutes" interviewed the deputy director of the Secret Service and was reminded yet again what the security priorities are in such situations.

.@SecretService Deputy Director Matthew Quinn: "The priority is the President. Everyone else — staff, agents, media, personnel involved — are not the priority, including our own personnel. As hard as that may be for some to understand, the mission is to protect the President." https://t.co/lGbmnZ75D0 — Jake Schneider (@JakeSchneider47) October 12, 2026

Well, there it is! If that bothers the traveling press they're always free to book commercial flights.

@JakeSchneider47 @SecretService @NorahODonnell finding out where she is in the pecking order. When she gets 77 million people to vote for her she will get the best protection possible as well. It is amazing how media personalities some how think they are some how rated higher than anyone else. — J Lory (@J__Lory) October 12, 2026

Anyone who disagrees with this statement needs to go sit in a forest and reflect on their life choices. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 12, 2026

The media — especially the White House press — always have a knack for making most stories about themselves and this one was no different.

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