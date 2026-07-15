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Pass the Popcorn! Dems Will Be THRILLED by the Timing of Biden's Upcoming Memoir

Doug P. | 10:42 AM on July 15, 2026
CNN

Heading into the November midterm elections, the last thing the Democrats want is a reminder of the kinds of disastrous policies that led to their party getting crushed in the 2024 presidential election. Biden was so bad that the Democrats shoved him out the door and anointed Kamala Harris as the nominee without a vote being cast. The Democrats did something similar recently with Graham Platner, all while ironically accusing Republicans of being a "threat to democracy."

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With the midterms under four months away and just when the Democrats need him least, guess who's going to have a higher profile over the next few months. 

"That's fantastic!" - Republicans. 

Special Counsel Robert Hur concluded that no legal proceedings should take place against Biden because a jury would conclude that he's just a feeble old man with a poor memory, but he wrote an entire memoir? Sure, Jan. 

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Spencer Pratt is skeptical to say the least.

Perhaps the book should be categorized as an "I don't re-memoir." 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track after four disastrous years with Joe Biden and President Autopen in the White House.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

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