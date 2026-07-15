Heading into the November midterm elections, the last thing the Democrats want is a reminder of the kinds of disastrous policies that led to their party getting crushed in the 2024 presidential election. Biden was so bad that the Democrats shoved him out the door and anointed Kamala Harris as the nominee without a vote being cast. The Democrats did something similar recently with Graham Platner, all while ironically accusing Republicans of being a "threat to democracy."

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With the midterms under four months away and just when the Democrats need him least, guess who's going to have a higher profile over the next few months.

I’ve written a book about my time as President. It’s called PROMISE ME, AMERICA. It’s coming out November 17th and is available for preorder now. https://t.co/uMINr9efxS@littlebrown pic.twitter.com/yzWfZyD31A — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2026

"That's fantastic!" - Republicans.

Special Counsel Robert Hur concluded that no legal proceedings should take place against Biden because a jury would conclude that he's just a feeble old man with a poor memory, but he wrote an entire memoir? Sure, Jan.

Written by Autopen 😆 😆 😆 — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) July 15, 2026

I can't believe the autopen wrote a whole book https://t.co/Eo4rWOLy7D — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 15, 2026

Spencer Pratt is skeptical to say the least.

This guy couldn't even sign his own name. He's not writing books. LMAO



Politicians write books to launder money. Nobody wants to read this, but the corrupt NGOs he provided for as President will buy up 100K copies and burn 'em to hold up their end of the bribes. https://t.co/kMaFbyfjDc — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 15, 2026

Perhaps the book should be categorized as an "I don't re-memoir."

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track after four disastrous years with Joe Biden and President Autopen in the White House.

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