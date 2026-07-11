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'What a Joke'! Look What the Calif. Secretary of State JUST NOW Certified

Doug P. | 10:09 AM on July 11, 2026
meme

Just after the primary elections in California early last month, the L.A. County Clerk's office prepared everybody for a long process:

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The length of time it takes California to count its votes more than raises some eyebrows (though Dem-friendly "journalists" are usually there to do their thing).

However, California officials proved that they can move at the speed of a snail when counting ballots, and the June 2 election was certified on... July 10. 

They count and certify ballots about as fast as Gavin Newsom's getting that high speed rail project completed. 

Unreal. 

If they were trying to sow doubt in election results in California, what would the libs who run the state do any differently? 

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At least they got the primary certified before the midterm elections take place in November, which California should have fully counted by next spring.

The Dems can move fast, but only when properly motivated. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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