'What a Joke'! Look What the Calif. Secretary of State JUST NOW Certified

Just after the primary elections in California early last month, the L.A. County Clerk's office prepared everybody for a long process:

Many voters choose to return their Vote by Mail ballot on Election Day. Those ballots are valid and deserve the same level of care, security, and verification as every other ballot cast in the election.



Taking the time for work ensures every eligible vote is counted accurately. pic.twitter.com/Rj5wEItimj — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) June 3, 2026

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The length of time it takes California to count its votes more than raises some eyebrows (though Dem-friendly "journalists" are usually there to do their thing).

However, California officials proved that they can move at the speed of a snail when counting ballots, and the June 2 election was certified on... July 10.

JUST IN: California's Secretary of State has certified the results from the June 2, 2026 primary.https://t.co/azr08SOWEe pic.twitter.com/cpuzQ73Tak — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) July 10, 2026

They count and certify ballots about as fast as Gavin Newsom's getting that high speed rail project completed.

The California Secretary of State has officially certified the results for the 2026 Primary Election! ✨🗳️✨



Elections officials have worked diligently to ensure the thorough and accurate processing of ballots, with every eligible vote counted. pic.twitter.com/dK7zhuwJ4m — California Secretary of State (@CASOSVote) July 11, 2026

Unreal.

If they were trying to sow doubt in election results in California, what would the libs who run the state do any differently?

What a joke. — J Is for JUSTICE (@suzannemissk) July 11, 2026

Holy crap, I'd pretty much forgotten this was still going on 😆 https://t.co/YzDi8ztlBN — Scott Brewer ☦️ (@MagisterScottus) July 11, 2026

At least they got the primary certified before the midterm elections take place in November, which California should have fully counted by next spring.

Meanwhile Maine Democrats managed to confirm and then remove their candidate for United States Senate in one week's less time. https://t.co/1RHEDBxsKK — Chris (@chriswithans) July 10, 2026

The Dems can move fast, but only when properly motivated.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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