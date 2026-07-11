Ratio Alert! Dem Rep. Jayapal Has Seen Enough of This Lawless Behavior (From ICE, NOT Criminal Illegals)

The last time we checked in with Rep. Pramila Jayapal, she was telling the parents of children murdered by illegal aliens that she had better things to do than listen to them.

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Rep. Pramila Jayapal tells the parents of those murdered by illegal aliens that she has better things to do:



"Unfortunately this hearing is the 4th time in this committee that we’ve had a hearing on sanctuary cities... There's many other things that we could be doing.” pic.twitter.com/PwAb5sirkF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2026

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Jayapal is among Democrats prioritizing efforts to keep illegal aliens from being arrested and deported, no matter how many Americans are harmed or killed.

On the one hand, we’ve got ICE enforcing federal immigration laws, and on the other, we have the people in the country illegally. Guess which ones Jayapal thinks are the "lawless" ones.

Every single person who voted to give billions more to ICE last month should be ashamed.



Not one more cent of our taxpayer dollars should fund this lawless, rogue agency. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 10, 2026

Says the member of Congress defending lawlessness.

People entering our country illegally are lawless and rogue, Pramila. FFS. https://t.co/a8XUrgPj6Q — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 11, 2026

Tim Walz pardoned a child rapist (who has now been deported), but the Dems have a big problem with ICE. Their "priorities" couldn't be more clear.

Thank you for protecting our most vulnerable child rapists and murderers. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 10, 2026

That's literally what she and other Democrats have been doing.

You should be ashamed of yourself for protecting criminals, and prioritizing them over law-abiding American citizens and our brave men and women of law enforcement. https://t.co/HVHT99oiM2 — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) July 10, 2026

Unfortunately, Jayapal is in no way ashamed of herself because these pro-illegal Democrats are incapable of that emotion.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those like Rep. Jayapal who are trying to go against the will of the American people.

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