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Ratio Alert! Dem Rep. Jayapal Has Seen Enough of This Lawless Behavior (From ICE, NOT Criminal Illegals)

Doug P. | 11:14 AM on July 11, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The last time we checked in with Rep. Pramila Jayapal, she was telling the parents of children murdered by illegal aliens that she had better things to do than listen to them

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With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Jayapal is among Democrats prioritizing efforts to keep illegal aliens from being arrested and deported, no matter how many Americans are harmed or killed.

On the one hand, we’ve got ICE enforcing federal immigration laws, and on the other, we have the people in the country illegally. Guess which ones Jayapal thinks are the "lawless" ones.  

Says the member of Congress defending lawlessness. 

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Tim Walz pardoned a child rapist (who has now been deported), but the Dems have a big problem with ICE. Their "priorities" couldn't be more clear. 

That's literally what she and other Democrats have been doing. 

Unfortunately, Jayapal is in no way ashamed of herself because these pro-illegal Democrats are incapable of that emotion. 

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those like Rep. Jayapal who are trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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