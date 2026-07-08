John Fetterman Gives the WaPo a MUCH More Accurate Headline About Graham Platner's Dem Endorsement Power

John Fetterman's Senate colleague, Elizabeth Warren (aka "Dances With Identity Theft"), might not appreciate the Democrat piling on her party and the media after their full support of Graham Platner that turned out to be temporary. After all, Warren put in so much work:

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Elizabeth Warren on Graham Platner: "That's my kind of man." pic.twitter.com/sDXhnVzYRd — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 6, 2026

As we now know, everything has changed and there are Democrats trying to scrub their timelines of any previous Platner support.

One Democrat who has proven to be one of the few remaining sane politicians from his party is John Fetterman, who recently dubbed Platner as "P-Hustle" after one of the latest stories was reported.

A recent Washington Post headline was "Maine Democrats don't seem eager for an endorsement from Graham Platner."

Fetterman had a shorter, more accurate version:

BREAKING: Accused rapist’s endorsement fails to excite Maine Dems pic.twitter.com/JFtJziqztH — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) July 8, 2026

Fetterman's correct, which means he's almost certainly going to be primaried by his own party in a couple of years.

Or maybe "Bangor" as it were.

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