Former Judge Hannah Dugan Given No Jail Time After Conviction for Obstructing ICE

Last month a federal judge upheld the conviction of former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, who helped an illegal alien evade ICE while he was in the courthouse.

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Today Dugan was sentenced. The prosecution asked for a sentence of between 15 and 21 months, and instead Dugan will face no time in jail.

BREAKING: Former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan has been sentenced to no prison time after she was found guilty of obstructing ICE agents from arresting an illegal alien in a courthouse last year. Federal judge Lynn Adelman (Clinton appointee) has just ordered Dugan to pay a… pic.twitter.com/RudVgCUPlt — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 8, 2026

Think about that. A judge helped somebody break the law in her own courthouse and only gets fined. As it turns out, some people are just a little bit above the law.

Found guilty. Zero prison time or probation. Just a measly 5,000 fine. WHAT AN ABSOLUTE JOKE! — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 8, 2026

Consequences for thee but not for me. She’ll probably have her law license back soon. — Stormy Sunset 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@stormysunset97) July 8, 2026

That wouldn't surprise us at all.

The Clinton-appointed federal judge said this: “This is a situation where an otherwise good person upset by immigration enforcement in this country, a sentiment widely shared, made a bad decision in the moment.”

LOL-- Democrats don't care at all about "muh rule of law" at all.



Plan accordingly. https://t.co/2aWUWFPjk5 — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) July 8, 2026

In other words, you can be a little above the law as long as you share a sentiment with your fellow lefties and the judge sentencing you is a Democrat.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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