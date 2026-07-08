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Former Judge Hannah Dugan Given No Jail Time After Conviction for Obstructing ICE

Doug P. | 2:50 PM on July 08, 2026
Meme screenshot

Last month a federal judge upheld the conviction of former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, who helped an illegal alien evade ICE while he was in the courthouse. 

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Today Dugan was sentenced. The prosecution asked for a sentence of between 15 and 21 months, and instead Dugan will face no time in jail.

Think about that. A judge helped somebody break the law in her own courthouse and only gets fined. As it turns out, some people are just a little bit above the law. 

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That wouldn't surprise us at all. 

The Clinton-appointed federal judge said this: “This is a situation where an otherwise good person upset by immigration enforcement in this country, a sentiment widely shared, made a bad decision in the moment.”

In other words, you can be a little above the law as long as you share a sentiment with your fellow lefties and the  judge sentencing you is a Democrat. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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