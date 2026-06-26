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Compare Gavin Newsom's Call for a Massive New Tax to a California 'Fact' He Warned About 13 Years Ago

Doug P. | 1:40 PM on June 26, 2026
Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool

Judging from Gavin Newsom's description of what's going on in his state, his tenure as governor has been an absolute disaster!

You might have also guessed that it's somebody else's fault -- in this case the super rich. California's woes are because Democrats haven't stolen enough money from billionaires via a "social contract" that will only be signed by one side:

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An "economic reset"? Didn't that already become quite clear when restaurants were shut down and yet Gavin and some pals could get a fancy meal at French Laundry.

As @mazemoore pointed out on X, just 13 years ago Newsom pointed out why people were fleeing the state, and that reason is... well, Gavin Newsom: 

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Apparently Gavin hasn't thought to help close any budget gap in his state by rooting out all the fraud.

Instead, Team Gavin ended up mocking the citizen journo who uncovered the fraud. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Gavin).

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