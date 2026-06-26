Compare Gavin Newsom's Call for a Massive New Tax to a California 'Fact' He Warned About 13 Years Ago

Judging from Gavin Newsom's description of what's going on in his state, his tenure as governor has been an absolute disaster!

You might have also guessed that it's somebody else's fault -- in this case the super rich. California's woes are because Democrats haven't stolen enough money from billionaires via a "social contract" that will only be signed by one side:

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It's time for a national billionaires tax and a new social contract.



10% of Americans own two-thirds of the wealth. Wages have stagnated. The cost of living has skyrocketed.



The system is fundamentally broken.



The federal tax code, a corporate code, and an inheritance code… pic.twitter.com/tLRbUId6yi — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 26, 2026

An "economic reset"? Didn't that already become quite clear when restaurants were shut down and yet Gavin and some pals could get a fancy meal at French Laundry.

As @mazemoore pointed out on X, just 13 years ago Newsom pointed out why people were fleeing the state, and that reason is... well, Gavin Newsom:

Here's Newsom at a party in 2013 (when California taxes were lower than they are today) talking about California's high taxes and people leaving the state:



"Our tax rates are not competitive. Period. It's just a fact." https://t.co/Lb147fR0Ua pic.twitter.com/7krKtDRxyZ — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 26, 2026

Apparently Gavin hasn't thought to help close any budget gap in his state by rooting out all the fraud.

MFer can’t read a room. Citizen journalists uncover billions of dollars in fraud and this dude is all “The real problem is we haven’t stolen enough of your money at gun point.” — Mike, Rugged Individualist (@mascotmike12) June 26, 2026

Instead, Team Gavin ended up mocking the citizen journo who uncovered the fraud.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Gavin).

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