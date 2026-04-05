Dr. Oz Uncovers Rampant Hospice Fraud in California, Gavin Newsom Claimed Investigation Was Political

It’s no secret that California Governor Gavin Newsom wants to be the next president. He has been on the road across America, opening his big yap, touting his self-perceived awesomeness. This has only increased scrutiny on him and his record as the top politician in the Golden State. Dr. Oz Mehmet has recently closed more than 200 fraudulent hospice facilities in Los Angeles alone. Back in January, Newsom dismissed the investigation as purely politically motivated.

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In January Gavin Newsom ridiculed Dr. Oz for investigating hospice fraud in CA and said the investigations were purely political. Since then, Oz has closed down 221 fraudulent hospice businesses in Los Angeles alone. Gavin don't be angry. You've been campaigning for years. Someone has to do your job.

Newsom is a failure on so many levels. (WATCH)

In January Gavin Newsom ridiculed Dr. Oz for investigating hospice fraud in CA and said the investigations were purely political.



Since then, Oz has closed down 221 fraudulent hospice businesses in Los Angeles alone.



Gavin don't be angry. You've been campaigning for years.… pic.twitter.com/NhuKNQVHLu — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 4, 2026

So Dr Oz shut down 221 fraudulent California hospice operations that Newscum said don’t exist.

Either Oz is a magician or Newscum is a lying turd. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) April 4, 2026

I think we know the answer — BB (@BobbyBrady10) April 4, 2026

We’re going with ‘lying turd.’

Posters say this only highlights Newsom’s corruption, incompetence, and dishonesty. Oh, and don’t forget his hypocrisy!

Gavin hates it when politicians lie though — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 4, 2026

when OTHER politicians lie. — Dan Sullivan (@DanSull36510584) April 4, 2026

If he were smart he would not run for President. He's in for a hurting and a lot of exposing. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 4, 2026

It's like discovery in a trial. And there's a lot of it. — Paledry (@paledry) April 4, 2026

He’s only focusing more attention on himself. What’s being exposed is not good for his presidential aspirations.

Newsom’s leadership failure extends way beyond the hospice scandal. A local news investigation has exposed that California’s inflated gas prices are not caused by oil company price gouging as he's claimed, but by state taxes and strict environmental policies. Oops. (WATCH)

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: Everyone is realizing Gavin Newsom is a FAILURE ahead of his presidential campaign



TOMI LAHREN: "California is such a god awful MESS! When he touts his record, he talks about the $25 minimum wage that is driving out businesses!"



“Gas prices are out of this… pic.twitter.com/SQ45kOw0Xf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 5, 2026

(post continues) ...universe in California. You have rolling blackouts. People can’t run air conditioners in the summer!" "Don’t tell me about your 'wonderful record' there. If California is so great, why are they spending $19M on a flashy NY PR firm making the state look better for tourism purposes?" "Gavin, you’re not even believing your OWN BS.”

California's not a 'model' it's a warning. High gas, blackouts, businesses fleeing the $25 wage, and now $19M on NY PR spin? Newsom's record speaks louder than any ad campaign. Failure on full display. 😂 — Young Pappi🧍‍♂️ (@Youngpappi__) April 5, 2026

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Newsom will be a hard sell for the Democrat Party in the 2028 presidential race since all his failures will be well-known outside his state by then.

Commenters say if you watch that Newsom video from January, you can catch a glimpse of the real face behind the fraud.

When he lets the smile fall off his face and the anger shows through pic.twitter.com/4VIcH6h3JP — TrumpSaidSo (@Richerd1378272) April 4, 2026

Yeah that’s a key frame. His narcissistic rage snuck through. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 4, 2026

I was just going to comment about this! We saw a brief glimpse of his inner demon. — Chrissy Wall 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CmmonSnseParty) April 4, 2026

Hopefully, that’s the face voters will grow familiar with and reject outright. We don’t want Newsom to ‘California’ the entire United States from the White House. Ever.

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