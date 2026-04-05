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Dr. Oz Uncovers Rampant Hospice Fraud in California, Gavin Newsom Claimed Investigation Was Political

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:09 AM on April 05, 2026
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

It’s no secret that California Governor Gavin Newsom wants to be the next president. He has been on the road across America, opening his big yap, touting his self-perceived awesomeness. This has only increased scrutiny on him and his record as the top politician in the Golden State. Dr. Oz Mehmet has recently closed more than 200 fraudulent hospice facilities in Los Angeles alone. Back in January, Newsom dismissed the investigation as purely politically motivated.

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Here’s more. (READ)

In January Gavin Newsom ridiculed Dr. Oz for investigating hospice fraud in CA and said the investigations were purely political.

Since then, Oz has closed down 221 fraudulent hospice businesses in Los Angeles alone.

Gavin don't be angry. You've been campaigning for years. Someone has to do your job.

Newsom is a failure on so many levels. (WATCH)

We’re going with ‘lying turd.’

Posters say this only highlights Newsom’s corruption, incompetence, and dishonesty. Oh, and don’t forget his hypocrisy!

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He’s only focusing more attention on himself. What’s being exposed is not good for his presidential aspirations.

Newsom’s leadership failure extends way beyond the hospice scandal. A local news investigation has exposed that California’s inflated gas prices are not caused by oil company price gouging as he's claimed, but by state taxes and strict environmental policies. Oops. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...universe in California. You have rolling blackouts. People can’t run air conditioners in the summer!"

"Don’t tell me about your 'wonderful record' there. If California is so great, why are they spending $19M on a flashy NY PR firm making the state look better for tourism purposes?"

"Gavin, you’re not even believing your OWN BS.”

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Newsom will be a hard sell for the Democrat Party in the 2028 presidential race since all his failures will be well-known outside his state by then.

Commenters say if you watch that Newsom video from January, you can catch a glimpse of the real face behind the fraud.

Hopefully, that’s the face voters will grow familiar with and reject outright. We don’t want Newsom to ‘California’ the entire United States from the White House. Ever.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM HEALTHCARE LOS ANGELES

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