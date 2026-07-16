CNN Legal Analyst Norm Eisen Flirts With Libel of Todd Blanche on Nicolle Wallace’s Show

On Monday, just in time for the hearings to confirm Todd Blanche as Attorney General, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams sanctioned President Donald Trump's attorneys in his case against the IRS for leaking his tax returns, finding that Trump’s $10-billion case against the IRS was “brought for an improper purpose—to gain the imprimatur of judicial legitimacy for a ‘settlement’ that had no viable basis in law or fact.” That settlement was a $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" and an agreement that neither Trump nor his family could be audited for any past returns.
Attorney, CNN legal analyst, and co-founder with Jennifer Rubin of The Contrarian (whatever happened to that?), Norm Eisen appeared on MS NOW on Wednesday with Nicolle Wallace to talk about the case and claimed that Williams had referred Blanche for bar discipline over the "phony tax leak lawsuit."
A fed. judge referred acting AG Blanche for bar discipline over Trump's phony tax leak lawsuit—huge win by @DDAction_ , Platkin LLP & Susman Godfrey LLP— Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) July 15, 2026
She punctured the $1.8B heist as illegitimate & unlawful
Blanche wanted a hearing—now he's got one hell of an exhibit A 👇-TN pic.twitter.com/meHpNk2Nre
This might be libelous.— Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) July 15, 2026
She did not do that. https://t.co/npwkW6Gkw2
Eisen's post was hit with a proposed Community Note linking to the AP story about the ruling:
The judge referred Trump attorney Alejandro Brito—not Acting AG Blanche—to the Florida Bar for possible discipline and directed a copy of her order be sent to the New York Bar regarding Blanche.
Yes, but Eisen and Wallace were doing their part to sink Blanche's confirmation, so a little fib was in order.
As a lawyer you should know you’re perilously close to libel— The2ndDrO (@The2ndDrOrgel) July 16, 2026
FACT CHECK: FALSE— rockchalk (@rockchalkpony) July 15, 2026
Are you really an attorney? If so, why would you lie about something so easy to disprove?
All that happened was a psycho judge was directing the clerk to send a copy of her court opinion/order to the New York State Bar (for their consideration), not a formal…
The post continues:
… disciplinary "referral" or complaint initiating an investigation.
You're lying about this as usual.— Rio Fan Club (@3DogFriends) July 16, 2026
@NormEisen— Gayle Koehnlein (@GayleKoehnlein) July 16, 2026
Kathleen Williams did not refer Todd Blanche to the New York Bar.
Facts don’t matter to Norm, ever— Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) July 16, 2026
Eisen is a weasel douchenozzle.— Ultra Maga Corgi King (@Corgi_King0421) July 16, 2026
This is false Norm— Ole Hickry (@OleHickry9000) July 15, 2026
You’re a dumb fuck Norm.— ODAAT (@odaat7777) July 15, 2026
@CommunityNotes @BadLegalTakes— The Durham Report (@TheDurhamReport) July 16, 2026
Are you a real lawyer? Does lawyer school teach anything about telling the truth?— Great_Steak (@rojo_times) July 16, 2026
This never happened— noneyabusiness (@jdwpatriot) July 15, 2026
Yeah well he's about to get confirmed as AG— JD (@flyerjd77) July 15, 2026
Despite the best efforts of Eisen and the psycho judge.
How was it a phony tax leak lawsuit? An IRS contractor leaked Trump's tax returns. The IRS settled rather than go to court.
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