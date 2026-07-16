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CNN Legal Analyst Norm Eisen Flirts With Libel of Todd Blanche on Nicolle Wallace’s Show

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on July 16, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

On Monday, just in time for the hearings to confirm Todd Blanche as Attorney General, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams sanctioned President Donald Trump's attorneys in his case against the IRS for leaking his tax returns, finding that Trump’s $10-billion case against the IRS was “brought for an improper purpose—to gain the imprimatur of judicial legitimacy for a ‘settlement’ that had no viable basis in law or fact.” That settlement was a $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" and an agreement that neither Trump nor his family could be audited for any past returns.

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Attorney, CNN legal analyst, and co-founder with Jennifer Rubin of The Contrarian (whatever happened to that?), Norm Eisen appeared on MS NOW on Wednesday with Nicolle Wallace to talk about the case and claimed that Williams had referred Blanche for bar discipline over the "phony tax leak lawsuit."

Eisen's post was hit with a proposed Community Note linking to the AP story about the ruling:

The judge referred Trump attorney Alejandro Brito—not Acting AG Blanche—to the Florida Bar for possible discipline and directed a copy of her order be sent to the New York Bar regarding Blanche.

Yes, but Eisen and Wallace were doing their part to sink Blanche's confirmation, so a little fib was in order.

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The post continues:

… disciplinary "referral" or complaint initiating an investigation.

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Despite the best efforts of Eisen and the psycho judge.

How was it a phony tax leak lawsuit? An IRS contractor leaked Trump's tax returns. The IRS settled rather than go to court.

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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