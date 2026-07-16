NBC News: Young Dad Working to Give His Daughter a Stable Life Killed by ICE

On Monday, there was rioting in Maine and a rush on Sen. Susan Collins' office after a 26-year-old Colombian national was shot and killed by ICE after he allegedly weaponized his vehicle against the agents. The incident came just a week after a Mexican national was shot and killed in Texas by ICE agents.

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On Thursday, NBC News was doing its best to paint the illegal alien as the next "Maryland dad."

He was a young dad, working to give his daughter a stable life, before he was shot and killed by ICE after an attempted traffic stop. https://t.co/ZaOmflJp2W — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 16, 2026

Nicole Acevedo, Cristina Corujo, Daniella Silva, Suzanne Gamboa, and Erin McLaughlin report for NBC News:

On July 11, Johan Sebastian Duran Guerrero was celebrating his 3-year-old daughter on Facebook, sharing photos of her and writing, "I love you, my beautiful princess. Two days later he was dead, shot by ICE after an attempted traffic stop.

Do they have his eighth-grade graduation photo, too? NBC News has the story locked behind a paywall, so we don't know.

She was a innocent, hard working nurse until she was murdered by an illegal alien🙏 pic.twitter.com/9zZKZv7yXb — RAM4🤔👍 (@RobertArnoldM3) July 16, 2026

She was a beautiful teenager with her whole life ahead of her before she was BRUTALLY beaten, raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant.

He threw her off of a bridge @NBCNews

Where is your story on her? Where is your outrage? pic.twitter.com/yzbD35FfG3 — Chief Justice 🌐 (@_Chief_Justice) July 16, 2026

She was a young mother raising her 5 children before she was brutally beaten, raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant. I emphasize BRUTALLY.

FOH NBC. You're trash. pic.twitter.com/vjjZ6K2JY8 — Chief Justice 🌐 (@_Chief_Justice) July 16, 2026

All killed by illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/hnHGYTF1TB — DEK (@keithfhamilton) July 16, 2026

NBC News has certainly posted about their final Facebook posts.

Why do we ignore the fact that every single incident began with the suspect refusing to obey a lawful command of the police. — Ranger53 (@clayhat628) July 16, 2026

He tried to run over an LEO. There are lots of dads working to give their kids a better life who don’t break the law — Steve D (@SteveDKY) July 16, 2026

He should have self deported or at least not try to kill ICE agents. — Paul (@Paul07637722612) July 16, 2026

NBC, report the facts please….he was illegal and endangered the life of an ICE agent. — Miss Maga (@HorseGurl777) July 16, 2026

He would be alive today if he would have complied with the simple traffic stop! — Brent (@Brent593) July 16, 2026

Here’s an idea…. Come legally and don’t try killing agents with your car. Seems simple enough. All illegals out! — Jeff (@iceman24_7) July 16, 2026

An illegal alien tries to kill a federal agent and gets shot. Tell the truth. Do you care AT ALL about the American citizens that are harmed or killed by illegals? Do you damn job. — Aimee Kaiser Jamka (@AimeeJamka) July 16, 2026

Attempted? Why didn’t he stop? — DMA😏 (@DMA6789) July 16, 2026

You mean after he endangered ICE agents by trying to evade capture for his crime? P*ss up a rope, NBC. — Roger That (@RogerThatSOS) July 16, 2026

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He was an illegal alien who jumped in front of the line, committed multiple crimes along the way, and deprived Americans of jobs, healthcare,while creating crowded schools, roads, shopping venues and hospitals. Good riddance. — therealkumba (@therealkkumba) July 16, 2026

A DHS spokesperson told NBC News that he “illegally entered the United States” through the southern border nearly three years ago. The quotation marks are NBC's.

Coming to a country illegally isn’t a “stable life” — CPT_Severus (@Capt_Severus) July 16, 2026

Regardless of the circumstances, incidents involving the loss of life deserve transparency, accountability, and a thorough investigation. — CHICAGO (@CHICAGO566) July 16, 2026

NBC News' idea of a thorough investigation is going back through his Facebook posts and picking and choosing which ones to reprint.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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