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NBC News: Young Dad Working to Give His Daughter a Stable Life Killed by ICE

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 16, 2026
Journalism meme

On Monday, there was rioting in Maine and a rush on Sen. Susan Collins' office after a 26-year-old Colombian national was shot and killed by ICE after he allegedly weaponized his vehicle against the agents. The incident came just a week after a Mexican national was shot and killed in Texas by ICE agents. 

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On Thursday, NBC News was doing its best to paint the illegal alien as the next "Maryland dad."

Nicole Acevedo, Cristina Corujo, Daniella Silva, Suzanne Gamboa, and Erin McLaughlin report for NBC News:

On July 11, Johan Sebastian Duran Guerrero was celebrating his 3-year-old daughter on Facebook, sharing photos of her and writing, "I love you, my beautiful princess. Two days later he was dead, shot by ICE after an attempted traffic stop.

Do they have his eighth-grade graduation photo, too? NBC News has the story locked behind a paywall, so we don't know.

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NBC News has certainly posted about their final Facebook posts.

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A DHS spokesperson told NBC News that he “illegally entered the United States” through the southern border nearly three years ago. The quotation marks are NBC's.

NBC News' idea of a thorough investigation is going back through his Facebook posts and picking and choosing which ones to reprint.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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