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Former Marine and Congressional Candidate Arrested After Saying Trump Must Be 'Killed'

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on July 16, 2026
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The United States Marine Corps took to X on Tuesday to let the public know it was aware of "disturbing statements" that had been made on video by former Marine and congressional candidate William Upham. The Marines were quick to point out that Upham had been medically discharged in 2005.

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This video drags on for six and a half minutes, but in case you don't feel like sitting through the whole thing, Upham declares President Donald Trump the enemy and says he must be killed.

Libs of TikTok reports on Thursday that Upham has been arrested in Florida.

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And this was a campaign video. And he was running as a Republican. "He is a false messiah. And he is your enemy, and he must be killed," is not a winning message for GOP voters.

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