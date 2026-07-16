Former Marine and Congressional Candidate Arrested After Saying Trump Must Be 'Killed'

The United States Marine Corps took to X on Tuesday to let the public know it was aware of "disturbing statements" that had been made on video by former Marine and congressional candidate William Upham. The Marines were quick to point out that Upham had been medically discharged in 2005.

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The Marine Corps is aware of the disturbing statements made by William Upham, who was medically discharged on May 30, 2025. The comments made by Upham are a direct violation of the oath he swore to uphold and are not in keeping with the service's values. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 15, 2026

(For reference so one doesn’t have to visit his account): pic.twitter.com/vqm6uIs1Bn — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@Kristinawong) July 15, 2026

This video drags on for six and a half minutes, but in case you don't feel like sitting through the whole thing, Upham declares President Donald Trump the enemy and says he must be killed.

Libs of TikTok reports on Thursday that Upham has been arrested in Florida.

MAJOR BREAKING



William Upham has been arrested in Florida and charged for threats against the President after he said Trump must be kiIIed



FAFO time https://t.co/O1LpSQCXTj pic.twitter.com/ei8HFaEbfO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 16, 2026

Hardly unexpected.

I hope he gets a military hearing for defiling the uniform.

If your gonna spew traitorous rhetoric don't do it in uniform.🤔 — MAGA Oldguy_54 (@oldestguy72) July 16, 2026

Usually I would say this is a good thing, but I am pretty sure this guy is off his rocker and needs to be put into a mental home. — Rdawg (@Rdawg245830731) July 16, 2026

And he wears his military uniform in the video while making his terroristic threats.



What a moron. — Radical Left Receipts (@radleftreceipts) July 16, 2026

Take off that uniform you disgraceful POS! My dad and brothers were all marines! Only thing he should be wearing now is an orange jumpsuit in Leavenworth! — Red for 🇺🇸 (@SamieLo18) July 16, 2026

thank God, I don’t know when people will realize you can’t go around making threats or calling for someone to be killed. Especially the president of the United States. — My 4ever Mine (@My4everMine1) July 16, 2026

Wow, he's all kinds of psycho — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) July 16, 2026

That awkward moment when a Marine doesn't know the USMJ or the details of the 1st Amendment... — Mary Waddell (@maryewaddell96) July 16, 2026

Kind of weird…. But you swore an oath… you don’t get to selectively decide when you want to uphold that oath. That never ends…. Even after you are done serving especially as an officer. How you got through OCS with no one sniffing out your fuckery is entirely beyond me. — Lowcomofo (@lowcopatriot) July 16, 2026

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More and more, the leftist lunatic candidates know they will rake in more votes with violent ideology. It's feeding on itself. The left is getting more unstable and deranged every day. — El Gato MAGA 🇺🇸 (@ElGato05086184) July 16, 2026

He should be court-martialed, his discharge be amended to dishonorable, and executed for treason. I don't say any of this lightly. — Joe Pucci (@Joe_Oklahoma) July 16, 2026

And this was a campaign video. And he was running as a Republican. "He is a false messiah. And he is your enemy, and he must be killed," is not a winning message for GOP voters.

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