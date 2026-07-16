Former Marine and Congressional Candidate Arrested After Saying Trump Must Be 'Killed'
CNN Legal Analyst Norm Eisen Flirts With Libel of Todd Blanche on Nicolle...
‘The Odyssey’s’ Bad Rap Gets Worse With a Cringe Cast Video That’s Giving...
New York Post: Sen Ruben Gallego Had Sexual Relationships With Two House Staffers
Pro-Illegal Alien Dem James Talarico Laughably Laments Biden ‘Failing to Secure Our Southe...
JD Vance Torches Thune For SAVE Act Stalling in Senate
Mic Drop Alert! Ex AG Reminds Adam Schiff That Hating Trump Does NOT...
TEE-HEE! Chuck Schumer's Reaction When Reporter Asks Him About Farting on the Floor...
Harvard Dolt Proposes Cutting a Deal With the Right to LET the Left's...
AWKWARD: Disastrous DNC Chair Ken Martin Made DNC Leaders Sign NDAs Before Meeting...
'Suffered From ANXIETY?' Josh Hawley Torches Biden DOJ's Pardon Attorney Over Death Row...
VIP
I Could Watch Pete Hegseth Torment Whiny, Frothy-Mouthed America-Haters All Day EVERY Day
HAAA! Chuck Schumer Just Proved Democrats Are Scared Witless Over Trump's Speech Tonight...
Scott Bessent's Following the Lefty Non-Profit 'Tax-Exempt' Money (Dems Will NOT Like This...

Masked Woman at Mamdani Housing Event Declares That Eviction Equals Violence

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 16, 2026
Twitter

As a communist, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has put a target on landlords, vowing to freeze rents while threatening property owners who don't perform proper upkeep that the city will seize their property and perhaps even distribute its ownership to the tenants. Mamdani held a housing event, and a woman who looked like she was under witness protection, wearing a hat and a COVID mask, said that the Mamdani administration was going to do away with the "violence of eviction."

Advertisement

Look at the mayor smiling like an idiot in the background.

Recommended

Former Marine and Congressional Candidate Arrested After Saying Trump Must Be 'Killed'
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

What an incredible battle it must be to be a landlord in New York City. You've got a communist mayor just waiting to seize your property and useful idiots like this woman in the mask who don't understand how rent works.

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COMMUNISM NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Marine and Congressional Candidate Arrested After Saying Trump Must Be 'Killed'
Brett T.
‘The Odyssey’s’ Bad Rap Gets Worse With a Cringe Cast Video That’s Giving Listeners an Epic Earache
Warren Squire
CNN Legal Analyst Norm Eisen Flirts With Libel of Todd Blanche on Nicolle Wallace’s Show
Brett T.
New York Post: Sen Ruben Gallego Had Sexual Relationships With Two House Staffers
Brett T.
Harvard Dolt Proposes Cutting a Deal With the Right to LET the Left's WOKE Years Go and LOL-HOOBOY
Sam J.
Mic Drop Alert! Ex AG Reminds Adam Schiff That Hating Trump Does NOT Make Somebody Exempt From Laws
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Former Marine and Congressional Candidate Arrested After Saying Trump Must Be 'Killed' Brett T.
Advertisement