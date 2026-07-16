Masked Woman at Mamdani Housing Event Declares That Eviction Equals Violence

As a communist, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has put a target on landlords, vowing to freeze rents while threatening property owners who don't perform proper upkeep that the city will seize their property and perhaps even distribute its ownership to the tenants. Mamdani held a housing event, and a woman who looked like she was under witness protection, wearing a hat and a COVID mask, said that the Mamdani administration was going to do away with the "violence of eviction."

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Mamdani housing event features a lady in a mask ranting about her landlord, declaring "eviction = violence" pic.twitter.com/el709Zzf88 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 16, 2026

Look at the mayor smiling like an idiot in the background.

Dude here. The children are running everything. These people have not progressed past a toddler's mentality. Everything they want should be provided or it's violence or unfair or racist or you name it. I literally cannot believe that people buy this insanity. Prepare my friends. — The Dude (@TheDudeWisdom) July 16, 2026

The reason why they claim everything is “violence” is because they desperately want to hurt us and they are trying to create a moral framework where they can pretend it’s in self defense. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) July 16, 2026

I love Mamdani's "I can't believe they're falling for this" grin. — Steve · Millionaire Habits (@SteveOnSpeed) July 16, 2026

That there are still landlords in NYC is a feat of its own. Good luck to the stubborn. I wouldn't touch NYC from a real estate investment standpoint if you paid me. It is where money goes to die. — Jay (@mycityapartment) July 16, 2026

Bro every real estate pro in NY is going to leave. If you can’t evict that means people won’t pay rents and then they’re stealing from the landlords.



I think stealing is violence. — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) July 16, 2026

In other words, this thing is encouraging people to not pay their rent. This will have serious consequences and further exodus from NYC, which I don’t blame them for leaving. — DF (@DeltaFox0910) July 16, 2026

Violence of evictions? They want everything for free. It won’t fly. — Kelsey (@kelsey_jenkins) July 16, 2026

Are we supposed to take this crazy person seriously? Still wearing a mask? — Nancey Peloser (@Nancey_Peloser) July 16, 2026

What is that stupid smirk on Mamdani’s face? NYC has completely lost its marbles. — Frostedsleet Says (@kell38707) July 16, 2026

Look at that demon behind the masked fake tenant. The miserable white liberal woman next to him recently cried when asked to answer questions about her radical housing views. — Moe Knows (@Mike3n51) July 16, 2026

Surprised she didn't say eviction is genocide.



For these people, Violence is speech. But speech of people they disagree with is violence — Isaac the Rizzless (@Bentleylasher) July 16, 2026

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Batsht crazy. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 16, 2026

What an incredible battle it must be to be a landlord in New York City. You've got a communist mayor just waiting to seize your property and useful idiots like this woman in the mask who don't understand how rent works.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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