Rashida Tlaib's FURIOUS Because These Antifa Terrorists Were Sentenced to a Combined 450 Years

As we told you yesterday, several members of a North Texas Antifa cell who were charged with an ambush at an ICE facility last July 4th, during which one officer was shot in the neck, were sentenced to a combined 450 years in federal prison. Domestic terrorists are finally being charged and sentenced as such:

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Leader of ANTIFA Cell Members in North Texas SENTENCED TO 100 YEARS IN PRISON for Terrorist Attack on ICE Facility: Seven additional defendants also sentenced before one-year anniversary of attack to a combined 450 years in prison



This is the first sentencing of defendants… pic.twitter.com/euFyrANpQW — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) June 23, 2026

Here's the rest of the DOJ's post:

This is the first sentencing of defendants affiliated with Antifa following @POTUS’s executive order designating the group as a Domestic Terrorist Organization in September 2025. "The sentences handed down today make clear that Antifa terrorists who attack law enforcement and federal facilities will face swift and uncompromising justice,” said Acting Attorney General @DAGToddBlanche .“Their violent extremism has no place in our country, and the Department of Justice will continue to aggressively investigate, disrupt, and prosecute those who threaten law enforcement officers or undermine the rule of law."

Some on the Left called it a "noise demonstration" (nice try), and Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib is of course on the side of the convicted domestic terrorists:

These sentences are a travesty and totally unjustified, but that's the point. Americans hate the fascist Trump regime, so the only way they can try to cling to power is brute force. NSPM-7 is a grave threat to all of us and more bullshit "terrorism" charges like these are coming.… — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) June 23, 2026

The formerly "no one is above the law" party continues to make their true priorities very clear.

Member of Congress defending antifa terrorists who tried to massacre state and federal law enforcement. https://t.co/obtiXIFo9o — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 24, 2026

The real “grave threat” to this nation appears to be you, considering your decision to downplay a terrorist attack targeting a federal facility. The convicted Antifa cell members brought firearms and shot a police officer in the neck. It was an organized terrorist attack. Resign. — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 23, 2026

Leftists like Tlaib couldn't make it more clear which side they're on.

Democrats simping for terrorist antifa thugs is the least shocking development yet — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 24, 2026

They were proven at court to be part of a terrorist Antifa cell that trained for and planned violence using firearms. They used large explosives to lure out federal agents and police before shooting one in the neck. The trial featured key testimonies from five cell members who… https://t.co/TtrP3vzF8x — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 23, 2026

And yet we have current members of U.S. Congress taking the side of the domestic terrorists. It's come to this.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Rashida).

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