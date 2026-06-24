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Rashida Tlaib's FURIOUS Because These Antifa Terrorists Were Sentenced to a Combined 450 Years

Doug P. | 8:19 AM on June 24, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As we told you yesterday, several members of a North Texas Antifa cell who were charged with an ambush at an ICE facility last July 4th, during which one officer was shot in the neck, were sentenced to a combined 450 years in federal prison. Domestic terrorists are finally being charged and sentenced as such: 

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Here's the rest of the DOJ's post: 

This is the first sentencing of defendants affiliated with Antifa following @POTUS’s executive order designating the group as a Domestic Terrorist Organization in September 2025. "The sentences handed down today make clear that Antifa terrorists who attack law enforcement and federal facilities will face swift and uncompromising justice,” said Acting Attorney General @DAGToddBlanche

.“Their violent extremism has no place in our country, and the Department of Justice will continue to aggressively investigate, disrupt, and prosecute those who threaten law enforcement officers or undermine the rule of law."

Some on the Left called it a "noise demonstration" (nice try), and Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib is of course on the side of the convicted domestic terrorists: 

The formerly "no one is above the law" party continues to make their true priorities very clear. 

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Leftists like Tlaib couldn't make it more clear which side they're on. 

And yet we have current members of U.S. Congress taking the side of the domestic terrorists. It's come to this. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Rashida). 

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