SERIOUSLY? James Woods' Shot and Chaser Maddeningly Sums Up MSM-Style 'Priorities'

This week, in her final day as the White House DNI, Tulsi Gabbard went out with a bang by dropping COVID receipts all over Dr. Anthony Fauci. Hopefully this results in Americans finding out if Fauci's preemptive pardon from President Autopen will hold up in court:

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Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements… pic.twitter.com/ZMdliW4zyS — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 19, 2026

"Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth."

That should be a huge story, right? Fauci saw to it that taxpayer money funded research at a lab in China where the virus escaped and now takes credit for efforts to save the world from the resulting pandemic (that sounds a lot like how the Southern Poverty Law Center is accused of operating).

That should be a huge story, but James Woods spotted ABC News focusing on something else because TDS demands it:

The Director of National Intelligence has just reported that Anthony Fauci funded a bioweapons lab in China in the creation of the COVID pandemic that killed millions.



ABC has crack reporter Jonathan Karl headlining an algae story. https://t.co/n1NcGUhu6v — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 20, 2026

Yep, ABC News now apparently has a chief algae correspondent in Washington, DC.

Meanwhile you'd be hard pressed to find any mention of the DNI/Fauci story on that network's social media. You can't make this stuff up.

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