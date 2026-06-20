‘Justice’ for Just Us: Kamala Harris Tells Don Lemon She’ll Go After Trump’s...
Can’t Take a Joke: Doc Tells Joy Reid ‘Michelle Obama Is a Man’...
Butthurt in Texas: Crockett Bails on Dem State Convention, Still Furious Over Talarico...
SPLC-Funded Ossoff Suddenly Has Nothing to Say About His Donors' 'Pay-to-Play White Suprem...
VIP
Anne Hathaway Pregnant at 43: A Beautiful Blessing — And a Necessary Reality...
Shuck the Heck Up! 'Oysterman' Nazi College Dropout Lectures America on Impeaching SCOTUS...
Harry Truman, You Ain't: Victor Davis Hanson Sums Up Obama's Narcissistic Scolding In...
All Hell Broke Loose at Obama's Presidential Center Grand Opening
Seattle Leftists Vowed to Sit Out US Soccer Over Trump … Stadium Went...
The View Hags (Especially Ana Navarro) ATTACK Joy Behar for Treating JD Vance...
Knicks Fan Takes 'Steal City' Literally: Hauls Off Official Parade Trash Can
Chicagoan Calls Obamas Out Over Black Contractors and Workers Owed MILLIONS for Presidenti...
Cynical Publius Uses Simple MATH to Take Jake Tapper Blaming Hegseth for Flu...
VIP
Lefty Venture Capitalist Paul Graham BLOCKED Me for Pointing Out Dems Have ALWAYS...

SERIOUSLY? James Woods' Shot and Chaser Maddeningly Sums Up MSM-Style 'Priorities'

Doug P. | 8:39 AM on June 20, 2026
Journalism meme

This week, in her final day as the White House DNI, Tulsi Gabbard went out with a bang by dropping COVID receipts all over Dr. Anthony Fauci. Hopefully this results in Americans finding out if Fauci's preemptive pardon from President Autopen will hold up in court: 

Advertisement

"Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth."

That should be a huge story, right? Fauci saw to it that taxpayer money funded research at a lab in China where the virus escaped and now takes credit for efforts to save the world from the resulting pandemic (that sounds a lot like how the Southern Poverty Law Center is accused of operating).

Recommended

Harry Truman, You Ain't: Victor Davis Hanson Sums Up Obama's Narcissistic Scolding In a PERFECT Post
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That should be a huge story, but James Woods spotted ABC News focusing on something else because TDS demands it: 

Yep, ABC News now apparently has a chief algae correspondent in Washington, DC. 

Meanwhile you'd be hard pressed to find any mention of the DNI/Fauci story on that network's social media. You can't make this stuff up. 

*****

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and the media that does their bidding while trying to bury the important stories? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harry Truman, You Ain't: Victor Davis Hanson Sums Up Obama's Narcissistic Scolding In a PERFECT Post
Grateful Calvin
Can’t Take a Joke: Doc Tells Joy Reid ‘Michelle Obama Is a Man’ Quips Give Black People Heart Disease
Warren Squire
‘Justice’ for Just Us: Kamala Harris Tells Don Lemon She’ll Go After Trump’s DOJ If She Wins the WH
Warren Squire
Seattle Leftists Vowed to Sit Out US Soccer Over Trump … Stadium Went Full Bald Eagle CAW CAW Instead
justmindy
Butthurt in Texas: Crockett Bails on Dem State Convention, Still Furious Over Talarico Primary Win
justmindy
SPLC-Funded Ossoff Suddenly Has Nothing to Say About His Donors' 'Pay-to-Play White Supremacy' Scandal
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Harry Truman, You Ain't: Victor Davis Hanson Sums Up Obama's Narcissistic Scolding In a PERFECT Post Grateful Calvin
Advertisement