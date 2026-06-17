OUCH! CNN Sinks Gavin Newsom's Spin on Why California's 'First Partner' Is Under Investigation

The sense of panic was palpable when California Gov. Gavin Newsom rushed to get ahead of news about an investigation that appears to involve some of his wife's dealings.

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Newsom claimed that Trump is "coming after" him (and the "first partner") because he's considering running for president, and it couldn't possibly have anything to do with all the evidence of corruption we've been seeing in the state he runs.

BREAKING:



Gov. Gavin Newsom says the Trump Justice Department is investigating him and his wife.



"Donald Trump isn't just coming after me because of my mean Tweets. He's coming after me because I am considering running for President." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 15, 2026

Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime - they are simply trying to find one.



He isn't coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President.… pic.twitter.com/tVYk3WUvO8 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 15, 2026

Here are alternate possibilities for why there are investigations:

Maybe they're investigating you because your finances don't add up? Or because your wife's LLC received the deed to a $9.1 million home a week before the LLC was even created - while you still had your Fair Oaks home? How was that LLC capitalized? https://t.co/8GNvkFHnus pic.twitter.com/SIIN1tinv1 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 15, 2026

Then there's Newsom's attempt to claim Trump personally ordered the DOJ in Washington, DC to open an investigation. Even CNN had to sink Newsom's attempt to float that possibility:

🚨 WOW! Even CNN is REBUTTING Gavin Newsom's claim that President Trump ORDERED the DOJ to investigate him



Per CNN, the probe was launched last year by the US Attorney's Office in Sacramento based on a whistleblower report. NOT Trump. NOT the DOJ. A WHISTLEBLOWER.



Gavin is… pic.twitter.com/ISUlu1eV3V — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 17, 2026

"When you've lost CNN..."

This is why he's so nervous! https://t.co/ZE91fACuho — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 17, 2026

As usual, Newsom's claims that Trump has weaponized the Justice Department are just more projection coming from a Democrat:

Gavin Newsom, on how the next Dem president will need to hold the Trump admin legally accountable:



“It’s not vengeance. It’s simply about accountability."



Oh. https://t.co/9gNP4Tdcsa pic.twitter.com/1zcW43Brx3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 15, 2026

If Newsom and his fellow Democrats want to see who has weaponized the justice system to go after political opponents, all they need to do is go look in a mirror.

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