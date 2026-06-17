PA Supreme Court Smacks Down Soros DA Krasner: Needs Adult Supervision Before Freeing...
No Late Night Waffle House for Iran: Iranian World Cup Team Booted from...
'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a...
Impeach Cobbler: Scott Jennings Knows What Dems Are Cooking Up for Midterms and...
Chicago Mayor Says Flaming Cross Lit to Protest Trump and Christians Is Reminder...
Swindler’s Tryst: X Users Clamor for SPLC Agent and Neo-Nazi Rom-Com Movie (Based...
JK Rowling Has Thoughts on ‘Woman’ Arrested for Pleasuring ‘Herself’ in Front of...
Hern Replaces Mullin: Trump-Backed Candidate Claims Oklahoma Senate Nomination
Sean Penn to Direct Film About Capitol Police Officer Defending the Capitol on...
Trump’s Man Mike Collins Wins Georgia Senate Nod — Now Comes the Real...
VIP
Forget History, Repeat It: PA House Dems Vote to End School Choice
San Francisco Chronicle: Giants ‘Defaced’ Their Uniforms With Bible Verses
'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family...
LIVE Election Results With TWITCHY! Primary Night in Oklahoma, California, DC Mayor, Georg...

OUCH! CNN Sinks Gavin Newsom's Spin on Why California's 'First Partner' Is Under Investigation

Doug P. | 9:30 AM on June 17, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

The sense of panic was palpable when California Gov. Gavin Newsom rushed to get ahead of news about an investigation that appears to involve some of his wife's dealings. 

Advertisement

Newsom claimed that Trump is "coming after" him (and the "first partner") because he's considering running for president, and it couldn't possibly have anything to do with all the evidence of corruption we've been seeing in the state he runs. 

Here are alternate possibilities for why there are investigations:

Then there's Newsom's attempt to claim Trump personally ordered the DOJ in Washington, DC to open an investigation. Even CNN had to sink Newsom's attempt to float that possibility: 

Recommended

'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a Nightmare of Horrors
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

"When you've lost CNN..."

As usual, Newsom's claims that Trump has weaponized the Justice Department are just more projection coming from a Democrat:

If Newsom and his fellow Democrats want to see who has weaponized the justice system to go after political opponents, all they need to do is go look in a mirror. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians (and their spouses). 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a Nightmare of Horrors
Grateful Calvin
PA Supreme Court Smacks Down Soros DA Krasner: Needs Adult Supervision Before Freeing Convicted Killers
justmindy
No Late Night Waffle House for Iran: Iranian World Cup Team Booted from US Soil Hours After Soccer Match
justmindy
Impeach Cobbler: Scott Jennings Knows What Dems Are Cooking Up for Midterms and George Conway Proves It
Warren Squire
JK Rowling Has Thoughts on ‘Woman’ Arrested for Pleasuring ‘Herself’ in Front of Nurses
Brett T.
Chicago Mayor Says Flaming Cross Lit to Protest Trump and Christians Is Reminder of Anti-Black Racism
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a Nightmare of Horrors Grateful Calvin
Advertisement