Tulsi Gabbard Drops Receipts on Obama After His Projection About Trump Targeting Political Enemies

As we told you yesterday, former President Barack Obama is still proving that when it comes to a record level of hypocrisy, he's still got it!

Obama was being interviewed by Stephen Colbert, and suffice to say it wasn't a challenging chat in the least. Once again Obama was doing the projection thing with his efforts to hope nobody remembers what's happened over the last several years while at the same time claiming Trump's been going after his political enemies (what ever would have given Trump THAT idea?). This is vintage Obama BS:

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Obama: "The White House shouldn't be able to direct the AG to go around prosecuting whoever the president wants prosecuted. You can't have a situation where whoever is in charge of the government starts using that to go after their political enemies or reward their friends." pic.twitter.com/zqkV1vPdfq — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 6, 2026

The reason Democrats, including Obama, were so desperate to keep Trump out of the White House include, but are not limited to, concerns that this kind of information would ever be released.

The Office of the DNI called out Obama's hypocrisy big time:

Says the man who directed the creation of the Russia hoax



🔗https://t.co/eG67GUpImx https://t.co/ivjThnMfmx pic.twitter.com/zwiy0qdhO0 — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) May 7, 2026

That plus so much more. The election meddling call was coming from inside the Democrats' house.

I wish more people knew this https://t.co/c8bq5TZm8b — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) May 7, 2026

Many Democrats do know it and yet pretend it never happened. And more Americans would know it if much of the media weren't water carriers for the Dems.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it, just like Obama tried to stop Trump from ever being able to take office.

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