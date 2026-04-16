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Dem Sen. Mark Warner's Claim That Tulsi Gabbard Is Criminalizing 'Dissent' Isn't Going Over Well

Doug P. | 12:44 PM on April 16, 2026
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As we told you yesterday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is releasing information about the notorious "whistleblower" who was repeatedly cited by Democrats like Adam Schiff and many others. The "whistleblower" complaint was used as the basis for the impeachment of Donald Trump during his first term and Gabbard has made criminal referrals to the DOJ. It was a manufactured conspiracy

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Today, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard releases never-before-seen documents exposing a coordinated effort by elements within the Intelligence Community (IC), including a former Inspector General (IG), to manufacture a conspiracy that was used as the basis to impeach President Trump in 2019.

  • During his preliminary investigation into President Trump’s July 2019 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, former IC IG Michael Atkinson did not follow standard IG procedures and relied upon politicized, manufactured narratives – only conducting interviews with four individuals: the Whistleblower, the Whistleblower’s friend who was a co-author of the January 2017 Russia Hoax Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) and close colleague of disgraced former FBI Agent Peter Strzok, and two character references who had zero firsthand knowledge of the July 2019 phone call.
  • Despite a lack of any firsthand evidence, IC IG Atkinson proceeded to take actions to weaponize the Whistleblower process and exceed his statutory jurisdiction by ignoring Department of Justice guidance and relying on only second-hand testimony to ensure the whistleblower complaint was released to Congress, referred to the FBI, and leaked to the propaganda media.
  • Then-House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Chairman Adam Schiff and then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi used this false, second-hand narrative to create media intrigue and ultimately spark the basis to impeach President Trump in December of 2019.

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It was a conspiracy to remove a sitting president based on manufactured allegations.

Democrat Sen. Mark Warner is of course forgetting that "no one is above the law" and instead blaming Gabbard for exposing what actually happened: 

Oh please. There's a word for what occurred, and "dissent" certainly isn't it. 

Looking at you, Adam Schiff! Let's put that preemptive pardon to the test. 

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Warner's side tried to remove a duly elected president based on manufactured "evidence" and negate the votes of tens of millions of people all because the Dems hate the guy they voted for and he's got the audacity to claim Gabbard's the one trying to crush "dissent"? Nobody does projection quite like the Democrats. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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